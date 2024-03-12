Thailand Week 2024: Elevating Thai-Filipino trade relations to new heights

Thai Trade Center in Manila under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, is thrilled to announce the unparalleled success of Thailand Week 2024, held from February 29 to March 3, 2024, at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

This year’s event stands as a notable achievement as we present Thailand Week in a novel venue, promising attendees a rejuvenated and dynamic experience. Additionally, this edition holds added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Philippines.

With the participation of over eighty (80) Thai and Philippine exhibitors, Thailand Week 2024 presented a diverse and exquisite range of products spanning food and beverage, health and beauty, household items, fashion and lifestyle, gems and jewelry, and a lot more. This impressive showcase underscored the event’s pivotal role in promoting bilateral trade and economic collaboration between Thailand and the Philippines.

The grand opening ceremony, held on February 29, 2024, was attended by esteemed dignitaries and key stakeholders, heralding a new chapter of cooperation and synergy between the two nations.

The enthusiastic response from Filipino consumers and businesses was evident, with Thailand Week 2024 attracting a substantial turnout of approximately 16,000 visitors and generating remarkable sales. Visitors were treated to a sensory feast as they explored top-quality products at competitive prices while immersing themselves in Thai culture through captivating cultural performances and tantalizing food demonstrations by acclaimed Thai restaurants with certified Thai SELECT awards.



For businessmen, Thailand Week 2024 provided an unparalleled opportunity to explore lucrative prospects, forge strategic partnerships, and expand market reach. The event served as a dynamic platform for Thai exporters and Filipino importers/distributors to engage in fruitful discussions and cultivate enduring business relationships.

Above all, Thailand Week 2024 served as a catalyst for strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Thailand and the Philippines, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. As the two nations continue to deepen their engagement, Thailand Week remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing Thai-Filipino trade relations and promoting cross-cultural exchange.

For further inquiries and information about upcoming events, please contact the Thai Trade Center in Manila at telephone numbers 88940406 and 88940403, via email at thaicommnl@ymail.com, or fax at 88160698. Admission to Thailand Week 2024 was free, and all were welcomed to attend and experience the excitement of this premier showcase of Thai excellence.