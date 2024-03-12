SC junks petition seeking to compel Comelec to issue IRRs, hold public consultations on AES

THE Supreme Court junked the petition filed by a coalition of corporate entities seeking to compel the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to issue implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and conduct public consultations, particularly on the selection of automated election system (AES) to be used during national and local elections.

In a 13-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, the Court en banc also denied the plea of petitioners led Kilusan ng Mamamayan Para sa Matuwid na Bayan (KMMB) for the issuance of a temporary restraining (TRO) stopping the Comelec from using Smartmatic, Inc. its vote counting machines (VCMs), Precinct Count Optical Scan (PCOs), and other gadgets for the 2022 elections and succeeding elections unless the appropriate IRRs have been promulgated by the poll body.

Specifically, the petitioners sought the issuance of a writ of mandamus compelling the Comelec to issue IRR and conduct public consultations on the proper implementation of at least 15 mandatory minimum functional system capabilities for an AES under Section 7 of Republic Act (RA) No. 9369; proper implementation of similar safeguards under other laws; poll procedures respecting the right of watchers to take photographs of the proceedings and incidents; honest implementation of the Court’s ruling in Bagumbayan-VNP Movement on Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail until the Audit Trail Stage; honest implementation of the electronic signature system so that electoral board members may authenticate or reject each and every electronic transmission of election result before the Board proclaims a winning candidate; compliance with Section 19 of RA No. 9369 requiring electronic transmission of election return copies direct to the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) free from Smartmatic interference; and random manual audit that is truly random, among others.

The KMMB is composed of various groups, such as the Capitol Christian Leadership, Buklod Pamilya Incorporated, KMP Koalisyong Pangkaunlaran ng Mamamayan, KNK Anak Ng Diyos Kadugo Ni Kristo and several other individuals.

The SC pointed out that the petitioners failed to support their allegations that there are no IRRS for some of the crucial safeguards in the conduct of automated elections as mandated under Section 7 of Republic Act No. 9369 or the Election Automation Law of 2007.

It noted that the petitioners even cited in their petition the conduct of Random Manual Audit and Resolution No. I0088 titled Amending Certain Provisions of Resolution No. 10057 dated February 11, 2016 or otherwise known as the General Instructions for the BEI (Board of Election Inspectors) on the Testing and Sealing of VCMs, and Voting, Counting and Transmission of Election Results in Connection with the May 9, 2016 National and Local Elections as among the measures availed by the Comelec in ensuring the integrity of the national and local elections.

“Notable from the present petition is petitioners’ citation and elaborate discussion of various Comelec Resolutions governing the conduct of automated elections,” the SC pointed out.

Likewise, the SC referred to its previous court rulings where it highlighted other safeguards that the Comelec has adopted to preserve the integrity of the country’s elections.

It cited its decision in AES Watch case, where it mentioned the prohibition in Comelec in Resolution No. 10088, which served as guidelines for the 2016 national elections.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





