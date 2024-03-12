RORE missions to WPS outposts to continue despite ‘harassments’

Despite increasing Chinese harassments against its rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) missions to the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the military vowed it remains committed to supporting troops deployed to guard the country’s territorial waters.

“Our RORE missions are for the morale and welfare of troops [manning our outposts at the WPS]. We are there to support the troops that are deployed in these territorial waters, so we will not be deterred, the Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] will be continuing with these missions,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a broadcast interview over the weekend.

This as China Coast Guard and its maritime militia continue to impede RORE missions in the WPS, with the latest harassment taking place last March 5, resulting in the damaging of two Filipino ships and injuring four crewmembers.

Padilla also maintained that RORE missions in the WPS are legitimate as it is guided by “international rules-based order and international law.”

And as the AFP is committed to protecting Philippine sovereignty, the AFP spokesperson also stressed that all challenges will be addressed with utmost professionalism.

But Padilla clarified that the AFP is “fully prepared to defend” itself if necessary.

As this developed, the Philippine Navy (PN) formally inducted into its reserve force 119 individuals who have graduated from Basic Citizen Military Course Classes 01-24, 02-24, and 03-24 at Basco Municipal Gymnasium, Basco, Batanes last March 9.

Navy chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. said these newly graduated PN reservists can help strengthen the defense of the country’s northern maritime areas.

“They were trained and organized by the Naval Reserve Command headed by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ferrous S. Cuison, Naval Forces Northern Luzon, and the Naval Reserve Center Northern Luzon. They will also serve as force multipliers, boosting maritime security in Batanes. Additionally, they will assist in emergencies and calamities as needed. With the help of the new reservists, the Navy can broaden, deepen, and seamlessly operate under the context of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” he added.

Adaci also said reservists play a vital role in strengthening the PN by providing additional manpower, expertise, and support during emergencies, training exercises, and operational deployments.

“Their contributions are instrumental in enhancing maritime security and disaster response as they bring valuable civilian skills and knowledge to the naval organization,” he added.