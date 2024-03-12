RE, health care, agri, IT biz deals in focus in Marcos trip to Europe

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will be pushing for stronger economic cooperation with Germany and the Czech Republic during his visit to Europe this week.

“We are eager to invite German and Czech businesses to consider the Philippines as a production hub for their products,” the President said in his departure statement at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Monday.

During his working visit in Germany on March 12 and 13, 2024, the President is expected to pursue agreements on renewable energy, manufacturing, health care, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM), and minerals processing.

This will be in addition to the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Strengthening Maritime Cooperation as well as the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) which will be signed, while Marcos is in Germany.

At the second part of his European trip at the Czech Republic on 14 and 15 March 2024, Marcos said he wants to explore cooperation agriculture, manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry, transportation, renewable energy, space, and scientific instruments with Prague.

While the President is in Prague, the Philippines-Czech Republic Joint Communiqué on the establishment of a labor consultation for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers will be signed.

“I look forward to having productive discussions, fruitful collaboration, and memorable experiences that will further cement the enduring ties between the Philippines, and Germany and of course, the Czech Republic,” Marcos said.

He said his visit in the two countries comes at a pivotal period as the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic and 70th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Germany.

“Thus, I look on my trip to the center of Europe with anticipation and optimism for the opportunities to be explored and for our friendship with the German and Czech nations to be affirmed and strengthened,” Marcos said.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





