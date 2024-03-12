Raimondo: US firms on trade mission investing $1B

THE 22 American companies that flocked to the Philippines for a Trade mission are investing over a billion dollars into the country, expecting to create educational opportunities for over 30 million Filipinos in the form of digital upskilling, among others, according to United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“On this trip alone, these companies are announcing over a billion dollars of US investments, including creating educational opportunities to over 30 million Filipinos in the form of digital upskilling, [artificial intelligence] AI upskilling, digital training,” Raimondo told reporters at a briefing held in Parañaque city on Monday.

In a statement published on the White House’s website last March 7, the US announced the delegation for the Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines on March 11 and 12, 2024.

Raimondo is leading the 22-member US delegation which includes executives of the following companies: GreenFire Energy, Inc.,Google Asia Pacific,Black & Veatch Corp.,Visa Inc.President’s Export Council,EchoStar/DISH,InnovationForce, United Airlines,United Parcel Service (UPS),Boston Consulting Group,KKR,Marquis,Sol-Go,Capital One Philippines,US-ASEAN Business Council, Bechtel,Apl.de.Ap Foundation International,FedEx,Mastercard,Microsoft Corp., and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.

In a separate statement released on Monday by Microsoft Corp., one of the 22 participating companies in the trade mission, the American multinational tech company said it is expanding its commitment to accelerate the effective use of artificial intelligence in the Philippines by advancing skilling, connectivity and cyber resilience.

One of the partnership initiatives of the US-based tech firm with the Philippines’s Department of Education (DepEd) aims to roll out Microsoft’s AI-powered Reading Progress tool to approximately 27 million students within DepEd’s national system.

“A free application integrated into Microsoft Teams, the tool harnesses AI capabilities to support and track students’ reading fluency, specifically reading accuracy, speed, and pronunciation,” the tech firm said.

Mary Snapp, Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives in the Office of the Vice Chair and President at Microsoft, also announced that Microsoft will collaborate with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) to “promote and raise the AI skills of people in the IT and Business Process Management [IT-BPM] setor—a major driver of Filipino economic growth.”

“Microsoft will help Ibpap equip organizations within the sector with the competencies they need to work iteratively alongside AI systems. These include critical thinking, complex problem solving, bias detection, and prompt engineering,” the US-based tech firm’s statement read.

The US Commerce Secretary said “US companies are interested to invest in Filipinos. Just look at the many American companies that provide employment and professional development for thousands of Filipinos, putting them on a path to higher-paying jobs.”

Apart from providing employment opportunities to Filipinos in the digital aspect, Raimondo said some of the companies are rolling out solar and nuclear projects to support the Philippine energy and climate goals.

In tourism, the US Commerce Secretary divulged, “We’re announcing a new airline route opening up travel and tourism to the beautiful beaches of Cebu, among others projects.”

As the Philippine government welcomed the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM) delegation on Monday, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual underscored the Philippines’s potential to be a key player in the critical metals sector with the country’s “significant” nickel, copper, and cobalt reserves.

“Leveraging these rich mineral reserves, the Philippines aspires to lead the global value chain for energy storage and electric vehicle [EV] production,” the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a statement on Monday.

Pascual also invited investments in lab-scale wafer fab facilities as he highlighted the country’s skilled workforce and existing foundation in software development as an advantage for US companies.

The DTI chief also called for “swift” implementation of US government support in workforce development as part of the CHIPS Act to facilitate plans to expand its role in the semiconductor industry beyond assembly and packaging.

Manila sought assistance from the US Department of Commerce on trade issues like “detained” apparel exports and shrimp paste shipments.

Last month, an advisory posted on the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau ’s (DTI-EMB) website said that the US temporarily prohibited importation of shrimp caught using commercial fishing technology that “adversely” affects turtles such as the use of Turtle Excluder Devices. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/19/%E2%82%B1900-m-phl-shrimp-exports-to-us-may-be-affected-by-ban/)