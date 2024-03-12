Poll shows most Pinoys ‘sick and tired’ of Chinese incursions, bullying in WPS

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday acknowledged a recent survey, which disclosed that seven out of 10 Filipino adults are prepared to defend the country in case of a conflict with a foreign enemy, saying this finding underscores a prevailing sentiment of being “sick and tired” of China’s continuous intrusions and bullying in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez welcomed the results of the latest OCTA Research survey, demonstrating that a significant majority of adult Filipinos are prepared to safeguard the nation in the face of potential foreign threats.

“This unwavering commitment to safeguarding our sovereignty and protecting our people is a testament to the indomitable spirit that lies within every Filipino,” he pointed out.

The Tugon ng Masa survey, conducted from December 10 to 14, 2023, sheds light on the sentiments of adult Filipinos, with an astounding 77 percent expressing their readiness to defend the country in the face of a conflict with a foreign enemy.

“These survey results demonstrate the deep-rooted love and loyalty that Filipinos have for our homeland. It is truly heartening to witness such a strong sense of national pride,” Speaker Romualdez said.

The survey findings also highlight regional variations in willingness to fight for the country, with Mindanao exhibiting the highest percentage at 84 percent, followed by Balance Luzon at 79 percent, the National Capital Region at 76 percent, and Visayas at 62 percent.

Romualdez acknowledged these regional differences, saying the diversity in responses across the nation further underscores the unity and diversity that make Filipinos resilient.

“Regardless of our regional backgrounds, we all share a common desire to protect our nation’s integrity,” the House chief pointed out.

In terms of socioeconomic classes, the survey reveals that a higher percentage of adult Filipinos belonging to Class D, at 80 percent, express their willingness to fight for the country.

“Their willingness to defend our country is a testament to their selflessness and love for our fellow citizens,” the Speaker stressed.

The Tugon ng Masa survey, commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), aims to gauge the willingness of adult Filipinos to fight for the country against foreign adversaries.

‘Sick and tired’

According to Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, the results of the survey only indicate that the majority of Filipinos are “sick and tired” of China’s continuing intrusions and bullying in WPS.

“In my perspective, the majority of our fellow citizens are angry at the country of China because of what they are doing to Filipino fishermen and Philippine Coast Guard sailors in the West Philippine Sea,” he said, adding, “Filipinos are typically patient. But when we reach the limit of our patience, don’t underestimate us. There’s a saying that even the small can be powerful.”

As of present, Barbers said the Philippines has no known conflict with other neighboring countries except the territorial dispute with China, and Filipinos are aware of past and present goings-on at WPS, as news on this issue is frequently seen on TV, read in the papers, and seen on the various social media platforms.

Only last week, Barbers said the PCG reported and provided videos of Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militia vessels that blocked, harassed, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers to illegally impede or obstruct a resupply mission to military troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

“This strong willingness to fight for our country in the face of external threats is a testament to the innate character of resiliency, bravery, and unity of the Filipino people. It reaffirms our shared values and sense of duty to protect our homeland, ensuring its sovereignty and security for generations to come,” he added.

Barbers said it is imperative to foster a profound national security consciousness, leading to decisive actions against any threats infiltrating our bureaucracy and society.

AFP’s dedication to mandate highlighted

AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Monday said that the OCTA Research Survey Fourth Quarter 2023 Tugon ng Masa showing 86 percent of adult Filipinos satisfied with the performance of the military showcases the dedication of troops in performing their mandate.

In a statement, Brawner said this is an “affirmation of the hard work and dedicated service” of every Army, Air Force and Navy personnel in going about their mandate, which is to protect the people and the state.

Brawner also applauded the willingness of 77 percent of Filipino adults, polled by OCTA Research last Dec. 10 to 14, to fight a foreign enemy in case conflict erupts.

“The AFP appreciates the patriotism of our fellow Filipinos who pledged their willingness to fight for the country, as stated in the recent poll conducted by OCTA Research where 77 percent of adult Filipinos in the survey answered positively to the question of defending the country to a foreign enemy,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Filipino people for trusting your AFP. We will continue to fight to protect our people and our sovereignty,” he added.

Brawner also reminded all military and civilian personnel to continue working hard for the country.

“Let us remain united and professional at all times,” he added.

Also, the AFP chief told his subordinates not to squander the trust given to them by the public.