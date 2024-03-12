Poll provider to ‘gamble’ exposing source code

THE Commission on Elections said on Monday it is now looking at new transparency measures, including the public posting of the source code, to ensure the credibility of the 2025 National and Local polls.

Foremost of the possible changes, Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia said, will be the review process of the source code to be used in their Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) next year.

He noted the Joint Venture (JV) led by the South Korean firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd., which bagged the P18-billion FASTraC contract, has agreed to post in a website their source code so people can test if it can be hacked.

“They are willing to gamble [their source code]. They are willing to show it to the public so anyone can test it,” Garcia said in Filipino in a press conference during the signing of the FASTrAC contract on Monday.

“This is the first time Comelec has received such an offer. This means they are confident with the ability of their program. This [offer] will be studied by the Comelec,” he added.

He said Miru also offered the installation of 12,000 cameras in some polling places to ensure transparency.

“Again, all of the suggestions we have received, we can grant and implement,” Garcia said.

Under the signed FASTrAC contract, Miru together with other JV members—the Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc.—will provide the following to Comelec: lease of 110,000 Automated Counting Machines; 104,345 ballot boxes; 2,200 Control Service Server/Laptop and Printer; and the paper, printing, and verification for 73,881,894 ballots.

The 2025 polls will be the first automated elections which will not be handled by Smartmatic International.

Smartmatic has been the automated election system provider of Comelec from 2010 to 2022, but last November, the Comelec en banc “disqualified and disallowed” the company in its bidding due to the ongoing investigation in the United States on its alleged illegal activities.

Garcia said he warned Miru against engaging in any activity, which can undermine the credibility of the upcoming elections.

“We have Republic Act No. 9396 [which has a provision] on electoral sabotage. If there are any irregularities [in the conduct of the election], we can face imprisonment. And that is non-bailable,” the Comelec chief said.