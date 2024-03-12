Pokerstars announce increased guarantees and larger venue for return of Asia Pacific Poker Tour Manila and New Manila Championship

Get ready for some incredible poker action on and off the felt at Asia Pacific Poker Tour Manila, an incredible experience brought to you by PokerStars.

Hosted at the prestigious and premier entertainment space, Okada Manila, the APPT is back after a record breaking 2023 event for another year of fun, taking place at Asia’s biggest indoor beach club, Cove Manila, with an added poker event taking place in October, the APPT Manila Championship, at Okada Manila’s Coral Lounge.

APPT Manila: July 24 – August 5, 2024 / Cove Manila at Okada Manila

Festival GTD: PHP 119Mil = USD $2.16Million (Over $2 Million)

Main Event: PHP80,0000 (GTD PHP55Million =USD $1Million)

The APPT Manila event schedule is as follows:

Okada Kickoff: July 24-25 – ₱16,500 (₱3 million GTD)

APPT Open: July 25-28 – ₱60,000 (₱20 million GTD)

APPT National: July 27-31- ₱40,000 (₱10 million GTD)

APPT Super High Roller: July 31-August 1 – ₱500,000

APPT One Million Challenge: August 1 (₱1,000,000)

APPT Main Event: August 1-5 – ₱80,000 (₱55 million GTD)

APPT Single Day High Roller: August 2 – ₱165,000

APPT Mystery Bounty: August 4-5 – ₱40,000 – (₱5 million GTD)

APPT High Roller: August 4-5, – ₱250,000 (₱10 million GTD)

2023 Main Event winner:

The 2023 APPT Manila Main Event set a record prize pool for APPT Manila, with a huge PHP 76,832,730 (~USD 1,382,368) being shared amongst 1,354 players – PHP 10 Million more than the previous best.

China’s Yuanning Wu emerged victorious to walk away as the festival’s biggest earner and personal career high, while Filipino Christopher Mateo was a strong runner up, scooping PHP 10,650,028 (~USD 189,409) in winnings, while also cashing at 5 other events which included a victory at Event 3: Hyper Turbo Re-entry.

APPT Manila Championship: October 18 – 27, 2024 / Coral Lounge, Okada Manila

Festival GTD: 140Mil = USD $2.5Million (Over $2.5Million)

Main Event: ₱165,000 = GTD ₱55Million =USD $1Million)

The APPT Manila Championship event schedule is as follows:

Okada Kick off : October 18-19 – ₱25,000 (₱10 million GTD)

October 18-19 – ₱25,000 (₱10 million GTD) APPT Open Championship: October 19-23 – ₱90,000 (₱30 million GTD)

APPT National Championship: October 21-24 – ₱60,000 (₱15 million GTD)

APPT Super High Roller Championship: October 22-23 – ₱700,000

APPT Single Day High Roller: October 23 – ₱250,000

APPT Main Event Championship: October 23- 27 – ₱165,000 (₱55 million GTD)

APPT Mystery Bounty Championship: October 25-27 – ₱50,000 (₱10 million GTD)

APPT One Million Challenge Championship: October 26 – ₱1,000,000

APPT High Roller Championship: October 26 – 27 ₱300,000 (₱10 million GTD)

“The APPT circuit was established in 2007 and quickly became the reference tour in Asia, thanks to the quality of organisation, and amazing venues”, said Cedric Billot, Associate Director of Live Events at PokerStars. “The 2024 APPT Manila will be one of the largest APPT ever, held in a new conference space at Okada Casino will be nothing but spectacular”.

Mark your calendars for these top poker events at the Asia Pacific Poker Tour. With a range of buy-ins and a thrill on and off the tables, it certainly isn’t one to miss!

“At Okada Manila, we are immensely proud to host APPT Manila, which stands as a monumental gathering of the world’s elite poker talents”, said Byron Yip, President and COO of Okada Manila. “This partnership underscores our position as one of Asia’s premier gaming and entertainment venues, and it is a testament to our ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming Manila into a leading destination for the most exciting entertainment.”

For further information, please contact press@pokerstarsint.com.