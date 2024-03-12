POC Golf Cup solons edition set in Valley

AT least 40 legislators from the House of Representatives are set to tee off for the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Golf Cup II that aims to boost the National Athletes’ Trust Fund on Wednesday at the Valley Golf and Country Club in Cainta, Rizal.

“We’re very happy that this POC Golf Cup legislators’ edition will be attended by congressmen and congresswomen who are very passionate about golf and sports and are very enthusiastic in helping our national athletes,” POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

The trust fund will provide incentives and bonuses to athletes who will make the podium in the Paris Olympics this July-August.

Philippine participation in Paris has risen to six athletes following the qualification of boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in Italy on Monday—they join pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, boxer Eumir Felix Marcial and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

Among the early birds are Reps. Mike Dy of Isabela, Richard Gomez of Ormoc City and also the POC Second Vice President and Aniela Tolentino of the Eighth District of Cavite.

“We’re very thankful to House Speaker Martin Romualdez for helping our initiative for our athletes especially for those who will compete in the Olympics and bring home pride for our country,” Tolentino said.

The POC under Tolentino has consistently provided cash bonuses to athletes who won medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Hangzhou 19th Asian Games and the Cambodia and Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

Tee off is 7 a.m. and the awarding ceremony will be held before noon.

The first POC Golf Cup was held last November 27 at the Luisita Golf and Country in Tarlac.