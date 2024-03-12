PNP puzzled over source of cocaine fished out of Eastern Samar waters

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday admitted it was still determining the possible source of some 20 kilograms of cocaine packs found floating off the waters of Arteche town, Eastern Samar on Friday, March 8.

A local fisherman who quickly reported his find to authorities reportedly spotted the illegal drugs, with an estimated street value of P111.85 million.

“We are still to determine its source but this is not the first time that cocaine was recovered in the waters of Samar,” PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in Filipino.

She was referring to instances in 2009, 2010 and 2018 when packs of cocaine numbering in the hundreds were spotted and recovered in Samar waters.

Fajardo also said it is possible that these illegal drugs come from South America-based syndicates and only using the Philippines as a transshipment point for their narcotics.

The PNP spokesperson also said that the cocaine found is not for local use as the number one illegal drug in use in the Philippines is still shabu.