PBBM  eyes U.S. chips funds to grow PHL digital talent

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government is eyeing to produce 128,000 semiconductor engineers and technicians by 2028, to help it attract more investments from the United States (US).

He noted he is eyeing funding from the US Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act to grow the local pool of talent in the semiconductor industry.

“With our standing proposition to the US semiconductor companies to invest in a laboratory-scale wafer fabrication facility in the Philippines, we can support the R&D [research and development], and advanced assembly, packaging, and test requirements of US companies that are into semiconductors and electronics manufacturing services,” Marcos said during the courtesy call of the US government and Presidential Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM) delegation in Malacañang on Monday.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who led the PTIM delegates, said there is now an “intense interest” from US firms to invest in the country due to its fast-growing and dynamic economy.

“Interest of the private sector in the Philippines and other Asean countries is very high, but it is with the Philippines that we have longest ties and access, and that’s important,” Raimondo said.

Marcos pointed out the additional facilities will enable Filipino professionals to engage “in the development of cutting-edge, high-value products and services, thereby contributing to the advancement of a technology-driven economy.”

“This would enable Filipino professionals to create prototypes and tape-outs of integrated circuits, actively engaging in the development of cutting-edge, high-value products and services, thereby contributing to the advancement of a technology-driven economy,” Marcos said.

Ongoing research

Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said they are coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Board of Investments and the US Department of State to conduct research to identify how to better improve the semiconductor industry.

“We have also recently engaged with the Joint Foreign Chambers [JFC] of the Philippines and presented our plans and priorities. This is to reiterate the importance of the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors in economic growth aligned with the Marcos Jr. Administration’s goal of providing high-quality and remunerative job opportunities for the Filipino workforce,” Laguesma said in a Viber message.



The local semiconductor industry already makes up 60 percent of the total merchandise exports of the country and has generated 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs. It has been identified by DOLE as one of the country’s key employment generators.

Passed into law in 2022, the CHIPS Act allocated US$280 billion aimed to boost the semiconductor production and supply of the US through the diversification of its supply chain.

Last month, the US government announced the Philippines will be among the seven countries which will get access to the US$500-million funding through the International Technology, Security, and Innovation (ITDS) Fund to help it reach its semiconductor production goals.

More investments

Marcos urged the American firms which are part of the PTIM, to consider investing in the country’s 198 high-impact priority infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) under his administration’s “Build, Better, More” program.

“We eagerly welcome participation by US investors in these transformative initiatives,” the President said.

The government is targeting to secure more investments to help fund its P8 trillion worth of IFPs covering physical connectivity, water resources, agriculture, health, digital connectivity (telecommunications), and energy.

Marcos noted the projects will help the country achieve its goal of becoming a new logistics hub in Asia.

The PTIM was first announced during the expanded bilateral meeting between President Marcos and US President Joe Biden at the White House in May 2023.

The country is set to co-host with the US the sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum on May 21, 2024.

