Nesthy & Aira Paris-bound!

MAKE that six Filipino athletes so far who are going to the Olympics after Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas hurdled their opponents with relative ease in the Paris boxing qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Tuesday morning.

“I did my best to secure the first and second rounds, but I had to endure exhaustion in the third round and my monthly period came at the same time,” Petecio told BusinessMirror following her 4-1 victory over Turkey’s Esra Yildiz at the Maria Piantanida Sports E-Work Arena.

Petecio now has the chance to improve on the women’s featherweight silver medal she clinched in Tokyo 2020 as she returns to the Olympics along with Eumir Felix Marcial, who bagged a men’s middleweight bronze medal but will be fighting as a light heavyweight in Paris.

Villegas, 28 and like Petecio a battle-scarred veteran, beat Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova, 5-0, to become a first-time Olympian in the company of the other Paris qualifiers pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and another first-timer, Aleah Finnegan.

“It was really tough, but I listened to my coaches to create a separation and used my jabs in the third round,” said Petecio, the world champion in 2019. “I’m thankful that I survived with that strategy of coach Reynaldo Galido. I just kept my focus since I knew what’s on the line in this fight.”

If Petecio and Villegas are on cloud nine, so was Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Nesthy and Aira, they deserve to be in Paris,” said Tolentino, who was at the stands cheering the Filipino boxers hoarse at the Maria Piantanida Sports E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

“And to our athletes who have yet to qualify, and those who missed Paris here, never say never!” he said. “You still have all the chances to make it to the Olympics.”

Tolentino’s charm with lady luck further reverberated as the world celebrates Women’s Month.

“It’s a good timing because we are celebrating Women’s Month in March…imagine two women made it to the Olympics,” he said. “I’m really proud of Nesthy and Aira.”

Yildiz, 26, a bronze medalist at the 2016 European championships, did all the tricks in the book to overcome the 31-year-old Petecio—she wrestled, clinched and distracted the Filipino through her head gear.

But Petecio hung tough and got scores of 29-28 from four judges with the fifth judge from Puerto Rico favoring Yildiz, 29-28.

Villegas, meanwhile, was knocked down in the third round but had piled more than enough points to escape with the victory and the ticket to Paris.

“It’s her destiny and timing, Aira is not a newbie in boxing,” said Petecio of Villegas. “She’s been boxing for years and she’s one of the hardest working boxers in the gym. I’m really happy for her.”

Tokyo Olympics featherweight silver medalist Carlo Paalam, light welterweight Mark Ashely Fajardo and women’s middleweight Hergie Bacyadan didn’t accomplish their goal in Italy but they still have a final opportunity in the last Paris qualifier in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Unlike in previous Olympic qualifying tournament, the Busto Arsizio event didn’t offer medals to the top boxers but ceased operation once the Paris qualifiers were determined.

The Philippine boxing team was due to fly home late Tuesday.