MMDA says national roads off limits to e-bikes, e-trikes

STARTING April 15, all e-bikes, e-trikes and tricycles will be banned on national roads in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday.
“Hindi sila pinagbabawalan na lumabas. It’s just may mga certain roads na hindi talaga sila nararapat [there are certain roads where they are not supposed to be],” MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said.
Artes was referring to the following national roads which are covered by the ban on these types of vehicles:
R1: Roxas Boulevard
R2: Taft Avenue
R3: SLEX
R4: Shaw Boulevard
R5: Ortigas Avenue
Ro: Magsaysay Blvd/Aurora Blvd.
R7: Quezon Ave./ Commonwealth Ave.
R8: A. Bonifacio Avenue
R9: Rizal Avenue
R10: Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway
C1: Recto Avenue
C2: Pres. Quirino Avenue
C3: Araneta Avenue
C4: Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue
C5: Katipunan/C.P. Garcia
C6: Southeast Metro Manila Expressway
Elliptical Road
Mindanao Avenue
Marcos Highway
Artes said that violators will be fined P2,500.
Artes said that e-vehicle units, e-tricycles, e-bikes, e-pedicables, e-scooters, push carts, and kuligligs on the roads not only slow down the flow of traffic but also pose grave risks and danger to the lives of concerned drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.
Image credits: Roy Domingo