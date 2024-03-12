MMDA says national roads off limits to e-bikes, e-trikes

STARTING April 15, all e-bikes, e-trikes and tricycles will be banned on national roads in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday.

“Hindi sila pinagbabawalan na lumabas. It’s just may mga certain roads na hindi talaga sila nararapat [there are certain roads where they are not supposed to be],” MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said.

Artes was referring to the following national roads which are covered by the ban on these types of vehicles:

R1: Roxas Boulevard

R2: Taft Avenue

R3: SLEX

R4: Shaw Boulevard

R5: Ortigas Avenue

Ro: Magsaysay Blvd/Aurora Blvd.

R7: Quezon Ave./ Commonwealth Ave.

R8: A. Bonifacio Avenue

R9: Rizal Avenue

R10: Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway

C1: Recto Avenue

C2: Pres. Quirino Avenue

C3: Araneta Avenue

C4: Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue

C5: Katipunan/C.P. Garcia

C6: Southeast Metro Manila Expressway

Elliptical Road

Mindanao Avenue

Marcos Highway

Artes said that violators will be fined P2,500.

Artes said that e-vehicle units, e-tricycles, e-bikes, e-pedicables, e-scooters, push carts, and kuligligs on the roads not only slow down the flow of traffic but also pose grave risks and danger to the lives of concerned drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





