Manufacturing to improve in H2–Moody’s Analytics

THE performance of the manufacturing sector is expected to improve in the second half of the year, according to Moody’s Analytics.

In its weekly economic brief, Moody’s Analytics said the 1.9 percent growth in the country’s manufacturing output in January was disappointing.

Nonetheless, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) in January was actually a four-month high but paled in comparison to the 7.3-percent growth in January 2023.

“The outlook for industrial production should brighten in the second half of the year as global demand picks up and the tech downturn becomes history,” Moody’s Analytics said.

The January 2024 VoPI was the highest growth since the 9.3 percent posted in September 2023. The VoPI posted a growth of 1.6 percent in December 2023.

“Philippine industrial production rose 1.9 percent year over year in January in volume terms and 0.9 percent in value terms. This compares with December gains of 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively,” Moody’s Analytics said. “Coke and refined petroleum products led growth in both respects.”

Meanwhile, Moody’s Analytics found it interesting that while the headline inflation rate reached 3.4 percent, core inflation cooled in February 2024.

Data from the PSA showed headline inflation in February was higher compared to the 2.8 percent posted in January.

However, official government data showed core inflation was only at 3.6 percent in February compared to 3.8 percent in January 2024.

Moody’s Analytics also noted other Asian countries which reported inflation numbers last week: South Korea’s core inflation was steady while there was a big jump in core inflation in Taiwan.

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it was too early for the country to “declare victory” against inflation.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters that the monetary authorities do not expect any rate cuts soon.

However, he said it is also unlikely that the Monetary Board, the highest policy-making body of the BSP, will increase rates further. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/07/too-soon-to-declare-victory-vs-inflation/).

PSA data showed poor Filipinos disproportionately bore the burden of high rice prices in February.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said rice prices accounted for 49 percent or 1.6 percentage points of the inflation of all income households, and 79 percent or 3.3 percentage points of the 4.2 percent inflation experienced by the poorest Filipinos.

Rice has a weight of 8.87 percent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of All Income Households and 17.87 percent in the index for the Bottom 30 percent of Filipino households.

In February, Mapa said rice inflation increased 23.7 percent and 26.3 percent for All Income and Bottom 30 percent households, respectively.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





