LTFRB clarifies role of motorcycle taxis in commuter transport chain

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) clarified that motorcycle taxis do not represent a direct threat to the livelihood of other public utility vehicles (PUV) like jeepneys and tricycles.

According to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, stakeholders in the public transportation sector that the client base for motorcycle taxis differs significantly from that of traditional PUVs.

“Motorcycle taxis cater to individuals in a hurry, commuting directly from their homes to offices. On the other hand, jeepneys have a distinct client base, providing transportation from one terminal to another,” he said in Filipino.

Recently, several transport groups called on the LTFRB to review its policies on motorcycle taxi, calling the regulatory body to “stop” the accreditation of new motorcycle taxi operators, saying that this new transport mode is a threat to their livelihood.

The LTFRB is currently finalizing the accreditation of several new motorcycle taxi companies to encourage fiercer competition in the industry that is still only allowed to operate under a pilot study.

Currently, Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It are accredited under the ongoing study, which started in 2019.

Lawmakers from the previous Congress have started the ball rolling to legalize them but was halted due to the pandemic.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista earlier said he is asking Congress to hasten its deliberations on crafting a law that will enable the government to regulate motorcycle taxis.

In a recent hearing, House Transportation Committee Chair Rep. Romeo Acop said that there is a need for a comprehensive approach in finalizing legislation governing motorcycles for hire.

He acknowledged that Filipino commuters turn to motorcycle taxis due to their affordability, convenience, and the lack of efficient public transportation options.

Acop stressed the legislative “priority of” the House in finalizing the motorcycle-for-hire law.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has made pronouncements as to the legalization and expansion of the operations of motorcycle taxis in the Philippines.