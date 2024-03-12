Ex-senator ‘Kiko’ files cyberlibel raps anew vs another YouTube channel

FORMER Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan filed cyberlibel charges Monday before the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime against the authors and creators of YouTube channel “Bungangera TV” for its false and defamatory contents concerning his family.

Pangilinan filed the complaint for libel under Section 4 (c) of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, in relation to Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code.

Aside from Bungangera TV, Pangilinan also sought the prosecution of the authorized representatives, officers and directors of Google/YouTube Philippines for violation of the provisions of RA 10175 for allowing the videos to be uploaded in its online platform.

Pangilinan was referring to the video uploaded on December 27 by Bungangera TV on its YouTube channel titled. “KC Concepcion Inamin na Ang Ginawa sa Kanya ni Kiko Pangilinan.”

The video thumbnail stated “KC Nakakaawa ang Sinapit sa Amain” and “Ginahasa Nya Ko, Yun Po Ang Dahilan Kaya sila Naghiwalay.”

The next day, Bungangera TV posted another video with the title “Gabby Concepcion sinugod si Kiko Pangilinan Dahil sa Ginawa Nito Kay KC Concepcion.” The video thumbnail contained the text “Baboy Ka, Pati Anak Ko Hindi Mo Pinalampas.”

On December 29, 2023, the same YouTube channel posted another video titled “Bistado! Frankie Pangilinan Sinugod si KC Concepcion Matapos Makipagrelasyon Kay Kiko Pangilinan!”

The video thumbnail contained the text “Mahal ko si Kiko at Mahal Niya Din Ako!” and “Hindi Kana Nahiya Pati Daddy ko Nilandi Mo.”

Pangilinan pointed out that the said videos did not contain any statement similar to what was alleged in the titles and thumbnails.

“The titles, thumbnails, and all other contents of the videos pertaining to me and my family are all false, have no factual basis and are intended to destroy or damage my reputation as a public servant, and a husband to one of the most beloved celebrities in the Philippines, Sharon Cuneta Pangilinan,” the former senator said.

“More importantly, the libelous videos are meant to destroy my family. The libelous videos are not only intended to damage my relationship with my wife but also meant to destroy my relationship with our children,” he added.

The videos, according to Pangilinan, contain all the elements of libel—defamatory, malicious, given publicity and identifiable—under the provisions Cybercrime Prevention Act and the Revised Penal Code.

“The videos authored and posted by Bungagera TV created in the minds of the viewers that I am a husband who physically abuse his wife and children,” Pangilinan said.

“Due to the said public and malicious imputations, I suffered and continue to suffer damage to my good name, reputation and career as a public servant. The public and malicious imputations have also caused serious anxiety and stress to me and my family,” he added.

Pangilinan also sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Cybercrime Division to preserve the said videos; collect computer data relative to the said YouTube channel, including the identities of the people behind it; and require the service provider to disclose or submit information about Bungangera TV.

“We are appealing to YouTube and Google to help us in identifying them. Of course, the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] and the cybercrime division of the DOJ. They have the capacity, they have the technology so panahon na lang ang binibilang para malaman natin ang mga tao sa likod nitong mga channel na ito at mga videos [so, it will take a short time to identify those behind this channel and the videos they have created],” he said.

Pangilinan however lamented the “continuing inaction” of the management of YouTube adding that they have written to the management since December last year but has yet to receive any update on what action they have taken.

The former senator also urged the DOJ to expedite the resolution on the similar cases he filed against other YouTube channels for posting videos that besmirched his and his family’s reputation.

It can be recalled that Pangilinan sued the owners of YouTube channels “Starlet “and “Latest Chika” as well as Google’s country manager for posting videos claiming he physically abused his wife.

In 2022, Pangilinan also filed a complaint against those responsible for the creation and management of the YouTube channel Maharlika for posting videos attacking him and his family.