‘Duck, cover, hold’: OCD gives public basic quake survival tips

With the country located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and making it vulnerable to frequent earthquakes, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday reminded the public to do these basic steps to protect themselves should tremors strike suddenly.

“When inside a building, stay calm and do the DUCK, COVER, and HOLD. Duck under a strong table and hold on to it. Stay alert for potential threats. Stay away from glass windows, shelves, and heavy objects,” it added in a Facebook post.

And after the shaking stops, the OCD reminded the public to exit the building and go to the designated evacuation area.

“When you are outside, move to an open area, stay away from buildings, trees, electric posts, and landslide-prone areas. If you’re in a moving vehicle, stop, and exit the vehicle,” the agency said.

Incidentally, the OCD reminded the public to participate in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) for the first quarter of this year that will take place at 9 a.m. this March 25.

“Join the drill by performing DUCK, COVER, and HOLD this 25 March, 09:00AM!” it added.

The OCD said the NSED is a quarterly exercise to promote earthquake awareness and preparedness for the general public.