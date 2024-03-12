DOF upholds BIR order dismissing errant staff

THE Department of Finance (DOF) has confirmed the dismissal of an erring personnel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) who was tagged in the tampering and altering of the Point of Sales-Cash Register Machine (POS-CRM), read a statement issued by the BIR last Monday.

The statement quoted Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. as saying he welcomes the support of the DOF in “upholding the integrity and professionalism” of BIR employees.

According to Lumagui, the bureau is closely monitoring syndicates who tamper POS-CRM machines and will file criminal cases against all conspirators once discovered.

“If there is a BIR employee involved, aside from the criminal case, we will immediately remove you from office,” added the BIR chief.

To recall, Lumagui led the filing of a complaint for violation of Section 264-B of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (Tax Code), as amended against one of its employees, his wife and a relative. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/05/12/billions-lost-from-bir-staffs-scheme/ ).

The said provision penalizes the “purchase, use, possess, sell or offer to sell, install, transfer, update, upgrade and keep or maintain any software or device designed for or capable of modifying, hiding or deleting electronic records of sales transactions and providing a ready means of access to them.”

According to the BIR, the employee charged who ran the software management company Basebyte Software Management and Consultancy Services. The employee worked for the BIR for at least 10 years before he was ordered dismissed from the agency.

Lumagui said four business establishments were identified to have benefited from the scheme, which cost approximately P6.4 billion in initial government revenue loss.

“Walang lugar sa Bagong BIR at sa Bagong Pilipinas ang mga kawani na sila mismo ang tumutulong paano mangdaya ng buwis gamit ang POS-CRM machines. Tatanggalin namin kayo sa pwesto, ipapakulong din namin kayo. Kayo dapat ang ehemplo sa tamang pagbayad ng buwis,” the BIR chief added. [There’s no place for employees who themselves help in tax evasion using POS-CRM machines in Bagong BIR and Bagong Pilipinas. We will remove you from your position and put you in jail. You should be the example in paying taxes properly.]

The DOF, for its part, affirmed the BIR’s decision to dismiss the erring personnel and confirmed that the respondent took advantage of his position when he and his wife entered a business related to his work at the BIR.

“The DOF Decisions affirmed the Commissioner’s rulings and reiterated that BIR employees should exhibit upright and noble public service to protect the integrity of the institution,” read the statement issued by the DOF.

The DOF also supported several dismissals made by the bureau of their erring personnel following its confirmation, the BIR said.

The cases vary from Grave Misconduct, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, Violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Violation of Reasonable Office Rules and Regulations.

Recently, a BIR employee was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a business establishment selling bicycles for children (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/20/bir-employee-nabbed-for-extortion/ ).

The employee was charged with criminal cases of robbery (extortion), grave coercion and usurpation of official function/authority. The person was also charged with violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.