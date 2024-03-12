DENR and EU unveil new program on circular economy, waste management

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the European Union launched the Green Economy Programme for the Philippines on Monday.

Co-hosted by DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Ambassador Luc Véron of the European Union (EU), the program aims to accelerate the country’s transition towards a greener, more sustainable economy.

The groundbreaking program aims to mitigate environmental degradation and combat climate change, while fostering economic growth and social inclusivity.

Designed to run from 2023 to 2028 with a budget of 60 million euros (P3.65 billion), the Green Economy Programme for the Philippines encompasses four distinct key areas of intervention: Building Partnerships, Enhancing Policy Frameworks, and Establishing a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue Platform implemented by Germany’s development agency GIZ.

On behalf of the DENR, Yulo-Loyzaga expressed gratitude to the EU and various development partners for extending support to the Philippines.

She stressed the Philippines is ready to embark on this new chapter of collaboration.

“Today manifests our shared vision that promises transformative outcomes for the Philippines a truly green economy,” she said.

“At the core of the Green Economy Programme for the Philippines is our collective commitment to promote circular economy practices and waste prevention initiatives,” Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized.

“Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, we are determined to pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for our nation.”

Local Government Action and Stakeholder Engagement: In collaboration with the private sector and civil society, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will help empower local government units to take proactive measures towards sustainable waste management and circular economy practices.

Private Sector Engagement and Financial Innovation: France’s technical assistance agency would help engage the private sector and financial industry in promoting sustainable business practices and innovative financial mechanisms that support circular economy objectives.

Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Deployment: the project will also carry out initiatives to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies and enhance energy efficiency measures to mitigate climate change impacts.

By working in these four areas, the Green Economy Programme aims to achieve, among others, the following results over the next five years:

An estimated 25,000 tons of plastic recycled and reintegrated into the productive chains;

At least thirty (30) local government units to introduce sources of separate collection systems for plastic waste for recycling

At least 6,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises to apply sustainable production practices through circular supply chain management

Creation of at least 2,500 new “green” jobs in businesses linked to the circular economy model

The program will also help Philippine authorities achieve the goals of several of the country’s international climate commitments and national environmental policies.

These include the Philippines’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), National Adaptation Plan (NAP), Philippine Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption and Production, and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law.

“The successful launch of the Green Economy Programme for the Philippines is part of the EU’s new Global Gateway Strategy and shows our commitment worldwide to combating climate change, while promoting inclusive economic development,” emphasized the EU Ambassador, Luc Véron. “By working hand in hand with DENR and other key stakeholders, we aim to foster a more resilient and prosperous future for the people of the Philippines.”