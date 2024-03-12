Bolick earns PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week

When fully unleashed, Robert Bolick is a certified gunner who can dominate while dishing out solid numbers in rebounding and assists.

This was on full display last week when Bolick rifled in 26 points and a new career-high 46 in succession to power NLEX to back-to-back wins for 3-1 and joint third in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

Bolick willed the Road Warriors back from 10 points down in their 96-93 steal over Meralco last Wednesday, greasing their game-changing 35-25 salvo in the fourth with his 16-point outburst.

Three days later, the former San Beda standout produced the highest scoring output for a local in Season 48 – supplanting TNT star Calvin Oftana’s 37 in the previous conference – to tow NLEX past Converge, 115-93.

For his master class performance highlighted by averages of 36 points (59 percent field goal and 39 percent three-point shooting), 6.5 rebounds and six assists, Bolick earned the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week (March 6-10).

“It was really good that we have Bolick,” coach Frankie Lim said after their escape act versus the Bolts. “If he’s not here, what would may happen to us.”

Bolick has been on a tear in his PBA comeback.

After a brief stint in Japan, the pride of Leyte found his way to NLEX from his original team NorthPort last December. He played four games with the Road Warriors in the tailend of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Come All-Filipino, Bolick was back in his element.

Though it was a glorious moment resetting his previous high of 44 from his NorthPort days by two against the FiberXers, Bolick was more elated by the W his team got.

“I am thinking about winning. That’s individual or scoring a career high because basketball is a team sport. I’m happy to win and my teammates are there to play,” said Bolick, who gets added inspiration from being a father in a few months.