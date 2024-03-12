Blackwater eyes matching 4-0 best start

BLACKWATER eyes to match a franchise best 4-0 start when it squares off with a red-hot NLEX on Wednesday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

It’s a rare 3-0 start for the Bossing in this conference and they are hoping to stay undefeated in four games when they play the Road Warriors at 4:30pm. A victory would match their 2018 best record in the Governors’ Cup.

But despite claiming the scalps of Meralco, 96-93, TNT Tropang Giga, 87-76, and Converge, 90-78, Blackwater coach Jeffrey Cariaso reminded his players to remain vigilant against Robert Bolick and the Road Warriors.

“We are staying focused and we’re staying humble because we know how quick things can turn so we will just continue to work hard,” Cariaso said. “There’s a lot to improve on especially when we make subs. We want to maintain that same intensity and focus.”

Blackwater’s playmaker RK Ilagan is doing wonders for the team, while rookie Christian David and Troy Rosario have been providing stability to their running offensive frontline along with guards Rey Suerte and Rey Nambatac.

Speaking of guards, NLEX’s Robert Bolick is coming off a 46-point performance in a 115-93 win over Converge last Saturday and Blackwater particularly its backcourt needs to limit the former San Beda Red Lion from making his shots.

But NLEX, tied with NorthPort at third to fourth place with similar 3-1 slate, is hoping to sustain its back-to-back wins streak. To do that, Road Warriors coach Frankie Lim said others should also step up besides Bolick.

“They need to step up because Blackwater is a dangerous opponent,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma (2-1) aims for a bounce back when it clashes against winless Phoenix Super LPG (0-2) at 7:30 pm.

The Dyip are expected to rely on rookie Stephen Holt and Juami Tiongson, who will be playing against Tyler Tio and veteran Jason Perkins of the Fuel Masters.