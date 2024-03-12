Angkas’ new app promises faster booking time, safer rides

Homegrown motorcycle taxi firm Angkas proudly unveils its revolutionary app, a testament to Filipino ingenuity and determination to excel on the global stage. Developed by our brilliant team of local developers, this app redefines motorcycle taxi service, setting a new benchmark for speed, safety, and efficiency.

Under the new tech leadership, Angkas has crafted an enhanced app experience. “Our new app not only boasts a sleeker design and faster booking times but also introduces cutting-edge features such as enhanced pairing, superior maps, seamless cashless transactions, and multiple earnings enhancements for our bikers (auto accept, set destination, earnings goals). The Glow-App can secure 90% of bookings within minutes,” says Angkas CEO George Royeca.

These advancements herald a new era of convenience and job creation, propelling Filipino innovation into the limelight. Royeca emphasizes that Angkas stands as the epitome of safety in motroycle taxis. “Our commitment to excellence has established us as the gold standard, with the strictest training protocols that produce the best and safest bikers. Our riders are not just the best in the country; they are unmatched in the region, ensuring a 99.997% safety rate for every journey. This dedication to safety and professionalism is unwavering, as we continuously strive to uplift the standards of motorcycle taxi services.”

As a Filipino brand for the Filipino people, Angkas is more than just a service; it is a movement towards a world-class transportation solution. CEO Royeca’s assurance of ongoing enhancements underscores our promise to always introduce groundbreaking innovations in transportation. The Angkas app is not just an app; it’s a pledge to our nation and to the world: a Filipino creation ready to redefine the standards of mobility.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our rollouts in Cagayan de Oro and Cebu City speaks volumes. Passengers and bikers alike have lauded the app’s efficiency and user-friendly features. This resounding approval is a clear indication of our successful journey towards excellence.

Angkas is more than a motorcycle taxi firm; it is a beacon of Filipino innovation and resilience, ready to take the world stage. Download the new Angkas app today and be part of this monumental journey towards a safer, faster, and world-class transportation experience.