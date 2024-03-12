Alarming drop: Over a million women exit workforce in January

The latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reveals a concerning trend: over a million women left the workforce in January. This significant decline in female labor force participation should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and employers to address the underlying factors contributing to this alarming development. (Read the BusinessMirror report, “PSA: Over 1-M women left workforce in January as holiday spending wanes,” March 9, 2024).

According to the PSA, household duties and schooling were the primary reasons cited by women for leaving the workforce. It is disheartening to see that the burden of domestic responsibilities, which disproportionately falls on women, continues to hinder their participation in the labor market. The fact that young women in their prime working years were among those who dropped out of the workforce indicates a missed opportunity for economic growth and empowerment.

While it is encouraging to note that the average daily basic pay for women exceeded that of men, it is important to scrutinize this data further. The PSA clarifies that this higher average pay is primarily driven by the wages in the Armed Forces, where women are better compensated. In reality, the gender pay gap persists in many other sectors, and women across various occupations continue to face wage disparities and unequal opportunities for career advancement.

To address these issues, it is crucial to create an enabling environment that supports and encourages women’s participation in the workforce. This requires a multi-faceted approach involving government policies, private sector initiatives, and societal changes.

First and foremost, policies should be implemented to support work-life balance and alleviate the burden of unpaid care work on women. Affordable and accessible childcare facilities, parental leave policies, and flexible work arrangements can significantly enhance women’s ability to balance work and family responsibilities. By promoting a more equitable distribution of household and caregiving duties, we can empower women to pursue their careers without compromising their familial obligations.

Furthermore, educational institutions and training programs should actively promote gender equality and ensure that young women have equal access to quality education. By equipping women with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can enhance their employability and enable them to compete on an equal footing in the job market.

Employers also have a critical role to play in creating inclusive workplaces. Companies should implement gender-sensitive policies, such as pay transparency, gender-neutral hiring practices, and promotion opportunities based on merit. Encouraging diversity and inclusion in the workplace not only benefits women but also fosters innovation and productivity.

Societal attitudes and norms must also evolve to value and recognize the contributions of women in the workforce. Challenging gender stereotypes and promoting positive role models can help break down barriers and inspire women to pursue their professional aspirations.

It is essential for all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society organizations, and individuals, to collaborate and prioritize gender equality in the workforce. By creating an environment that empowers women, we can unlock their full potential and contribute to sustainable economic growth and social progress.

The decline of over a million women in the workforce is indeed alarming and requires urgent attention. It is crucial for both the government and private sector employers to collaborate in addressing the root causes of this decline. By doing so, we can strive towards a future where women have equal opportunities to thrive in the workplace.

By empowering women to participate equally in the labor market, we can unleash their potential, promote economic growth, and create a more inclusive and prosperous society that benefits everyone.