Agri group Sinag sees smuggling decline, bigger revenue take with Recto at DOF

STAKEHOLDERS in the agriculture sector are pinning their hopes on the impending confirmation of newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto in order to stop rampang smuggling of farm products and boost the government’s revenue collection.

Recto’s takeover at the Department of Finance (DOF) was promptly hailed by the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) and other sectors.

“It is high time that the DOF will be headed by someone who is not only competent in the field of finance and economics; but more who has a deep understanding of the agriculture sector,” said Sinag Chair Rosendo So.

So noted that local producers have long worked with Secretary Recto from the time he was elected as Representative of the 4th District of Batangas in 1996, and as a three term Senator from 2001.

Recto was a key ally in the enactment of the Rice Tariffication Law and in exposing the perennial problem of agricultural smuggling and other illicit trade that have greatly impacted the development of the sector, according to So.

“We are confident that the narrative of further tariff reduction of agri commodities will be reversed under the leadership of Secretary Recto,” added So.

As the Secretary of Finance, which oversees the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Recto has also committed to put an end to the rampant practice of undervaluation and misdeclaration of agricultural imports that deprive the government of much-needed revenues.

“Naniniwala tayo na di tulad ng mga dating kalihim ng DOF, papanig si Secretary Recto sa kapakanan ng mga magsasaka [We believe that unlike past DOF chiefs, Secretary Recto will uphold the welfare of the farmers],” continued So.

At the same time, Secretary Recto likewise fully supports the construction of the country’s first ever Cold Examination Facility in Agriculture (CEFA), a state-of-the-art examination facility of all imported animal, fish, plant, and other agricultural commodities, in Angat, in Bulacan.



“CEFA is crucial in our efforts in strengthening our first border inspections capabilities that will lessen, if not totally eradicate, agricultural smuggling,” the Sinag chair pointed out.

“We are looking forward to finally working with the DOF, thru the leadership of Secretary Ralph Recto,” the group concluded.