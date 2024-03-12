348 ‘Reds,’ allies neutralized from Jan. 1 to March 7 – AFP

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is continuing its winning streak against the New People’s Army (NPA) and its allies as it neutralized some 348 of the insurgent group from January 1 to March 7 this year.



In a news briefing, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the number of neutralized NPAs and their allies can be broken down into 301 surrendered, 14 arrested, and along with 33 killed in the above-mentioned period.



“A total of 175 firearms and 44 anti-personnel mines were either captured or surrendered; and 41 encampments seized,” she added.



AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier applauded the willingness of 77 percent of Filipino adults, polled by OCTA Research last Dec. 10 to 14, to fight a foreign enemy in case conflict erupts.



“The AFP appreciates the patriotism of our fellow Filipinos who pledged their willingness to fight for the country, as stated in the recent poll conducted by OCTA Research where 77 percent of adult Filipinos in the survey answered positively to the question of defending the country to a foreign enemy,” he said.



Some 1,200 respondents were polled by OCTA Research during their Fourth Quarter “Tugon ng Masa Survey.



“While the AFP is modernizing and continuously preparing to address any threat, whether internal or external, it is also important that the Filipino citizens prepare themselves. There are many ways to do this,” Brawner said.



One is by undergoing the Reserve Officer Training Course or by joining the Reserve Corps in order to be trained in military tactics. Another is through making themselves more efficient and competent in their professions that may become useful or even vital in case of emergencies, such as in the medical or engineering field.



“Individuals or organizations may also contribute resources to our overall defensive campaign, such as ships, airplanes, etc.,” Brawner.