Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open

img 2061
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California on Sunday.
INDIAN WELLS, California — Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Jannik Sinner each advanced in straight sets in the men’s draw, but fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost to No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4.

Swiatek advances to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva defeated Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1, part of a tough start to the day for American singles players.

Francis Tiafoe also lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas will face Lehecka in the men’s round of 16.

Noskova beat Swiatek in three sets in Australia, becoming the first teen to beat a No. 1-ranked woman at that event in 25 years. The rematch was competitive for a set, but Swiatek eventually rolled to victory in just under 73 minutes.

“I made some mistakes at the beginning. I tried to maybe play to finish the rallies too early,” Swiatek said. “But I knew that if I’m going to try to stay consistent and make a little bit less mistakes, my chances may come.”

Jasmine Paolini won another tight match against Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Paolini won the Dubai Championships two weeks ago, rallying to win a three-set final over Kalinskaya.

Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-3, and Sinner ousted Jan Lennard-Struff 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-3 in an all-American doubles matchup. The top-seeded men’s doubles team is out after the first round — Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen eliminated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.

