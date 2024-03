Hieromonk Korniliy Molev, Secretary of the Diocese of Manila and Hanoi, and Priest Alexei Lapshin of the Russian Orthodox Church in Manila narrate the enchanting story behind the miraculous icon of the Mother of God, famed for its ceaseless myrrh, flowing for almost a quarter-century, and affectionately referred to as the ”Softening of Evil Hearts.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes