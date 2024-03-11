President cites Muslims’ role in society as Ramadan starts

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday expressed unwavering solidarity with the Muslim communities across the Philippines as they embark on the sacred month of Ramadan, saying this holy Islamic month should strengthen kinship, forgiveness, and harmony, uniting diverse communities.

Recognizing the significance of this spiritual journey, the President highlighted the virtues of compassion, empathy, and generosity that mark this special time.

Also citing the profound impact of Ramadan on fostering introspection and community bonds, Marcos underscored the vital contributions of Muslims to Philippine history and culture.

“I am in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and all over the world on the occasion of Ramadan. Today marks the beginning of the sacred journey of Ramadan, a time of reflection and spiritual growth where the virtues of compassion, empathy, and generosity are upheld and practiced fervently. During this holiest of months, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn till dusk, abstaining from worldly pleasures as a means of purifying their souls and deepening their connection with Allah,” he said.

The president also expressed hope that the month ahead would be one of strengthened kinship, forgiveness, and harmony, uniting diverse communities in a shared celebration of shared values.

“Truly, this demonstration of faith speaks volumes of their deep introspection and shared devotion, allowing them to create a stronger bond in their communities through their beliefs. Ramadan holds special significance as it reminds us of the rich diversity of our cultural and religious tapestry in the Philippines. It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation’s history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today,” Marcos added.

“It is my hope that this month-long celebration will strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances, and embrace a spirit of harmony that will redound to our collective progress. Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope shines brightly for all. I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn celebration,” the President said.

Marcos emphasized the importance of embracing the principles of love, understanding, and collective progress during this auspicious period.

The Chief Executive also expressed confidence that the lessons learned and the bonds forged during Ramadan would contribute to a more compassionate and empathetic society, fostering a shared commitment to progress and prosperity for all.