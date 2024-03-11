PH1 forms JV with Pro-Friends

PH1 World Developers Inc., a unit of Megawide Construction Corp., and Property Company of Friends Inc. (Pro-Friends), have formed a joint venture for the development of a condominium project dubbed One Lancaster Park in Imus, Cavite.

Under the development contract, which is being handled by its joint venture firm Famtech Properties, PH1 will build and manage the park’s inaugural towers 1 and 2 as part of first phase of the development. The said buildings, which will have 191 units each, will form part of the Pro-Friends property development called Lancaster City.

“Famtech is looking forward to becoming the first vertical development within Lancaster New City. It’s fitting to launch our unique Metro living with nature concept in Imus because the province of Cavite is itself a convergence of urban development and natural surroundings,” Gigi Alcantara, president of PH1 and Famtech, said. VG Cabuag

“One Lancaster Park will appeal to potential homeowners and scouting to purchase a property as an additional investment that they can earn from, or pass on to their children,” Richard Tay, ProFriends commercial business group head, said.

Running through the development is a 7-hectare leisure field that will feature a family bonding zone, a children’s playground, a physical activity area, quiet zone and pocket gardens, with the convenience and security offered by a condominium-style development.

When finished, the entire property will have 9 eight-storey buildings with basement parking. Completing the surroundings will be elevated walkways that will connect pedestrians to various points of interest, a clubhouse, three adult and kiddie swimming pools, plus a basketball court.

Megawide, will undertake the construction of the park, including towers 1 and 2 which are two L-type residential buildings, roadworks, a sewage-treatment plant, as well as site and amenities development.

“Future homeowners of the property can look forward to experiencing a high-standard of form and functionality that is the trademark of a Megawide-built housing structure,” Alcantara said.