OCTA poll affirms wide support for Marcos’ pivot to defense of sovereignty, says lawmaker

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s pivot to stronger national security and assertion of sovereignty is shown to be widely supported after a poll found that an overwhelming majority of Filipinos are willing to fight for the country.

House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Rida Robes said she considered the OCTA Research Poll which showed 77% of Filipinos expressed willingness to fight foreign invaders as an “affirmation” to the government’s pivot to securing the nation.

“It is a ‘patriotic gauge’ which shows that when summoned to serve, Filipinos will do so willingly. That s a ‘love of country index’ which should put to rest doubts that Filipinos are hesitant to fight for the flag,” said Robes, who represents San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Through the OCTA Research Poll, Robes stressed that “it is our countrymen articulating their agreement to what they have been singing with fervor—sa manlulupig, ‘di ka pasisiil.”

“But this should not be viewed as a call to arms and an abandonment of the use of diplomatic means to resolve disputes,” Robes said, echoing President Marcos’ stance to settle territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea through a peaceful resolution.

Rep. Robes issued the statement after the release of OCTA Research Poll’s Tugon ng Masa poll conducted from December 10 to 14, 2024. The survey was conducted with a sample size of 1,200 adult Filipinos with a ±3% margin of error.

In the survey, OCTA Research posed this survey question to respondents: “If there is a conflict between the Philippines and a foreign enemy, are you ready to fight for your country?”

This was translated to: “Kung magkakaroon ng kaguluhan sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at dayuhang kalaban, handa ka bang lumaban para sa iyong bansa?”

The poll was conducted promptly after a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel fired a water cannon at ships of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources headed to Scarborough Shoal.

The next day, Dec. 10, the CCG water cannoned Philippine vessels on a regular rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. was on board one of the vessels, the Unaizah Mae (UM) 1, which was rammed by a CCG vessel.

Image credits: Troi Santos





