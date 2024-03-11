NU’s three-peat gets strengthened with big win over Ateneo

NATIONAL University’s three-peat dreams got a boost after securing itself a place in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Women’s Tennis Finals with a 4-1 drubbing of Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at the Felisicimo Ampon Tennis Center.

The Lady Bulldogs needed just the first three matches to remain unscathed in six ties and get the first of two tickets to the championship round, while the Blue Eagles slipped to 1-6 and a share of the fifth to sixth places

Elsie Abarquez continues her fine form this season as she followed a straight-sets triumph the previous day with a 7-6(3), 6-1 take of Faye Dizon to secure both the tie at 3-0 and the Finals berth.

This followed after Adeline Abadia rolled past Chelsea Roque, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles match, and Angela Cabaral and Rovie Baulete took down Tricia Howard and Zaina Omar, 6-0, 6-2 in the first doubles rubber.

Reigning MVP Mae Bornia bagged another win, this time with Juliana Carvajal, via a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Althea Martirez and Yam Garsin, even as Althea Ong averted a shutout for Ateneo with a 6-0, 6-3 stunner past JM Carcueva.

On the other hand, University of the East joined University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University in the men’s Final Four, after dealing University of the Philippines a 4-1 rout.

Kent Morales and RJ Baje sent the Red Warriors to a third straight semifinals appearance with a huge 6-3, 6-4 conquest of Hakim Baolot and Allen Rombawa in the second doubles match.

UP’s Loucas Fernandez threatened to put pressure with a 7-5 win in the first set over RJ Singson but was dragged into a decider by the latter. The Fighting Maroons co-captain eventually bagged the victory with 2-6, 6-3 score lines in the next two sets.

It was all the Diliman-based could manage as they slipped to a precarious 3-7 win-loss slate, a tie behind idle NU’s 4-4 card.

The remaining ties saw Final Four-bound Ateneo and UST wallop their respective assignments on the men’s side.

Blue Eagles’ JD Velez bounced back from a stinging defeat the previous day to waylay Raven Hitosis, 6-1, 6-1 to snag the 5-0 sweep of archrivals De La Salle University Green Tennisters.

The defending champions UST, meanwhile, saw EJ Tangub with a 6-2, 6-1 quick work of Miecoz Candelasa for yet another dominant victory, 5-0, against Adamson University.

Both the Blue Eagles and Male Tennisters sport 8-1 win-loss records.

The women’s squad of UST made it two-for-two for the España-based institution as they moved into at least a playoff for a Finals spot with a 4-1 win over DLSU.

Senior Female Tennisters’ standout Alexie Santos pounced on Lady Green Tennisters’ Bea Gomez in the third singles match, 6-2, 6-0, as teammates Princess Gom-os and Miles Vitaliano needed three sets to shake off Amor Idjao and Annika Diwa, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The Female Tennisters are now at 5-1 and in second place, just a tie behind NU’s 6-0 and two ties ahead of UP’s 3-3.