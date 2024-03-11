NorthPort leads league in steals in four games

STEALING is becoming a wild habit for the NorthPort Batang Pier in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

The Batang Pier, now tied with NLEX from third to fourth place with a 3-1 win-loss record, are leading the steal category with 14.5 average in four games.

Head coach Bonnie Tan keeps reminding his crew to play defense all the time.

“Those players in our lineup that can play multiple positions are being challenged to play defense to play for longer minutes as well,” Tan said. “Playing defense will keep our composure and competitiveness in the whole game.”

After losing their opening game to NLEX, the Batang Pier buckled down to work in the next three games, where they beat Converge, 112-104, in overtime on top of 19 steals, and then followed it up with 124-120 win over Phoenix with 13 steals.

Their third straight win was 90-85 win over Meralco last Sunday, unleashing another defensive night with 18 steals that converted to 27 points from turnovers.

Arvin Tolentino was NorthPort’s biggest offensive option averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in four games, but you cannot count the effort made by rookie Cade Flores and Joshua Munzon as they are the Batang Pier’s huge anchor on the defensive end.

Flores is averaging 2.25 steals per game and 13 points while Munzon is averaging 4.0 steals and 12 points per game, making NorthPort a solid defensive machine.

PBA’s Marcial in PSA Forum

A special edition on the PBA will be on hand on Tuesday in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum as no less than Commissioner Willie Marcial is set to grace the session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Two upcoming events by Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league will be on the agenda of Marcial, namely the opener of the new PBA D-League season and the All-Star festivities in Bacolod City.

The session, presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, is set at 10:30 a.m.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.