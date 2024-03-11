N.G. ’23 debt payments up 23.97% to ₱1.6T—BTR

THE national government reported a total of P1.603 trillion in debt payments in 2023, up by nearly 24 percent from the previous year, with amortization outpacing interest payments, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Data from the Treasury showed the country’s debt service in 2023 rose by 23.97 percent to P1.603 trillion compared to the P1.293 trillion total recorded in the previous year.

The double-digit growth rates in the state’s payments on both interest and amortization drove an increase in the overall debt payments for the whole year.

The state’s debt service payments last year was at its highest in February at P375.714 billion, followed by P238.999 billion in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the lowest debt service was recorded in January at P47.831 billion.

Broken down, the bulk of the payments went to amortization which reached P975.278 billion while interest payments accounted for P628.333 billion, Treasury data showed.

Payments posted under amortization grew by 23 percent compared to the P790.323 billion reported in 2022.

The bulk of the payments went to domestic amortization which totaled P854.165 billion in 2023.

The amount is 29.45 percent higher than the P659.834 billion the national government paid domestic amortization recorded in 2022.

External amortization payments made by the state went down 7.81 percent to P121.113 billion from P130.489 billion in 2022.

Amortization refers to the repayment of loan principal over time, while interest payment refers to a payment determined by the interest rate of an account.

Meanwhile, Treasury data showed interest payments in 2023 increased by 25 percent, higher than the P502.858 billion recorded in the previous year.

The state’s domestic interest payments rose by 13.68 percent year-on-year to P435.742 billion from P383.452 billion, according to the Treasury.

Local interest payments made by the national government come in the form of Treasury bills settled at P17.166 billion, higher than the P12.647 billion in 2022.

The government paid P263.177 billion in interest on fixed-rate Treasury bonds in 2023, which is also higher than the P231.138 billion recorded in the previous year.

The interest payments of the state for retail Treasury bonds increased to P149.738 billion from P135.498 billion in 2022.

The government’s interest payments to external entities posted a double-digit increase of 61.29 percent to P192.591 billion from P119.406 billion last year, Treasury data showed.

Higher rates

An economist from the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) told BusinessMirror that higher interest rates globally and locally “fundamentally increased” interest expenses, which drive higher debt service costs.

Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort added that weaker peso exchange rates versus the US dollar since 2022 increased the peso equivalent of foreign debt on top of the sharp increase in global and local interest rates since then.

“For the coming months, easing headline inflation towards central bank targets would support possible US Federal Reserve [Fed] rate cuts later this year that could be matched locally and help ease debt servicing costs of the national government amid relatively stable peso exchange rate,” Ricafort said.

As of end-January 2024, the national government’s outstanding debt posted a new record high of P14.79 trillion. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/04/end-jan-debt-hits-new-record-high-of-%e2%82%b114-8t/).