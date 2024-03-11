Marcos vows support to families of Pinoys killed in Houthi attack

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to provide government comprehensive support to the families of the two Filipino seafarers who tragically lost their lives in the recent Houthi attack on the vessel True Confidence.

In a statement, Marcos emphasized the nation’s solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time.

Assuring the affected families of the government’s unwavering support, Marcos stated that every effort will be made to bring the remains of the deceased seafarers back to their homeland.

He said the government is maintaining constant communication with the families, prioritizing their needs and ensuring a dignified repatriation process.

The president revealed that the 13 surviving Filipino seafarers, three of whom sustained injuries during the attack, have been safely transported to Djibouti. The Philippine Embassy in Cairo is actively engaged in providing assistance to facilitate their swift return home.

In response to the crisis, Marcos has issued directives to key government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Maritime and Ocean Affairs-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). These agencies are tasked with coordinating efforts to provide comprehensive support to the seafarers and their families.

“The government is in constant contact with their families, and we will spare no effort in bringing their remains home. The 13 surviving Filipino seafarers, including the three who were injured during the attack, are now safely in Djibouti and are being assisted by our Embassy in Cairo to return safely home as soon as possible. I have instructed the DFA, DMW-OWWA, DOH, and DSWD to provide assistance to the seafarers and their families,” he said.

The president, echoing global sentiments, joined calls for an end to the conflict and emphasized the importance of upholding the principle of freedom of navigation. The Philippines stands united with the international community in seeking a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.