‘Lending to stay tepid while rates are high’

BANK lending to both households and corporate borrowers could remain tepid as long as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) keeps key policy rates high, according to US-based Global Source Partners.

In a brief, Global Source Partners country analyst Diwa Guinigundo said that due to the high rates, there has been “an accumulation of credit tightening,” which discouraged Filipinos and companies from borrowing.

Unfortunately, this made businesses and consumers less optimistic this quarter and the next 12 months. Guinigundo said this was based on the fourth quarter Consumer Expectations Survey of the BSP.

“If the BSP is not inclined to quickly reduce its policy rate, household and corporate borrowers should be prepared to see the same reticence among the banks to increase their exposure, their stake in fact, in the Philippine economic growth,” Guinigundo said.

Citing data from the fourth quarter 2023 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey, Guinigundo said banks kept or tightened their credit standards even if inflation had already started its downtrend.

While domestic liquidity (M3) slowed, given these tight lending conditions, M3 did not decline. Guinigundo said deposits were steady, and loans net of lending to the BSP were resilient.

“Based on the banks’ rising loans-to-deposit ratio, loans were more bullish than deposits. Banks were able to convert more of their deposits to loans,” Guinigundo said.

Guinigundo said between 2022 and the end of 2023, the BSP jacked up its policy rate by a total of 450 basis points to 6.5 percent from 2 percent.

He said businesses “thought it’s the end of the world” when rates increased by more than three times between 2022 and 2023.

Guinigundo said this gave businesses the impression that the BSP was “bent on closing business in the Philippines to defeat inflation at all costs.”

But, he added, “They were wrong. High inflation could in fact undermine the growth process through lower private consumption and government expenditure.”

According to Guinigundo, “High inflation also discourages business precisely because high inflation turns off consumers. Thus, fighting inflation promotes growth,” he added.

The BSP data earlier showed outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) grew 7.8 percent year-on-year in January 2024 from 7.1 percent in December 2023.

Consumer loans to residents rose by 25.2 percent in January from 23.9 percent in December 2022. This was mainly due to a sustained increase in credit card and motor vehicle loans and salary-based general-purpose consumption loans.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, went up 7.8 percent in January from 7.4 percent in December 2023.

The data also showed outstanding loans to non-residents grew by 9.8 percent in January after declining by 2.9 percent in December.