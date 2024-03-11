Lamentillo receives Adopted Lakan Award from PNP Academy

ANNA Mae Yu Lamentillo was given the Adopted Lakan Award by the Philippine National Police Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PNPAAAI) during its 44th Grand Alumni Homecoming on March 8, 2024, which was also the International Women’s Day.

“I am deeply honored for this recognition from my PNPAAAI family. Being part of this revered organization is already a privilege in itself. That is why I dedicate my work not only to uplifting my PNPA Class Bagsay-Lahi, but also to advancing the mission of the PNPA Alumni Association to contribute to the overall development of our nation,” said Lamentillo.

In 2022, Lamentillo was appointed Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Foreign Relations of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) where she led the Department’s strategic communications and media, international relations, and legislative affairs. She also spearheaded the Department’s efforts relative to Build Better More, in coordination with other government agencies, to support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a truly digital Philippines.

During her time with the DICT, she extended assistance during the deliberation, evaluation and subsequent approval by the DICT of the Information System Strategic Plan (ISSP) of the PNP, a three-year ICT-development roadmap.

During the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, Lamentillo was the chairperson of the Build Build Build (BBB) Committee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the concurrent chairperson of the Infrastructure Cluster Communications Committee.

During this time, she worked with the PNP for several Tatag ng Imprasktraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (Tikas) projects that provided infrastructure facilities for various PNP units.

At the height of the pandemic, Lamentillo also worked with the PNP in building and managing COVID-19 isolation facilities and modular hospitals. These infrastructures were crucial in containing the virus and in augmenting the bed capacity of existing hospitals to accommodate severe patients.

Currently, Lamentillo is studying at the London School of Economics and serves as the Chief Future Officer of Build Initiative, a non-profit organization that aims to contribute to building sustainable and inclusive societies by harnessing the power of digital technology.

Lamentillo is an adopted member of the PNPA Bagsay-Lahi Class of 2006. The award was received on her behalf by their Class President Christian C. Burgos.

Other Adopted Lakan awardees include Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Cabiao Mayor Ramil B. Rivera, , and Surigao Del Sur Rep. Romeo S. Momo.