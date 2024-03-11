“Korona at Pako” exhibit signals Lent in SM Center Pulilan

With just a few weeks left before Holy Week, the Municipality of Pulilan and “Hermandad de la Ascension del Señor of Parokya ng Pag-akyat sa Langit ni Hesukristo” Sto. Cristo, Pulilan, in partnership with SM Center Pulilan, marks one of Bulacan’s biggest Lenten events, reflecting faith and tradition through the “Korona at Pako” exhibit.

Located at the SM Center Pulilan Mall Atrium, the “Korona at Pako” Lenten Exhibit showcases artistry and symbolism through spiritual awakening, with at least 30 Catholic images hailing from different towns in Bulacan featured in one venue. The event is expected to usher in a season of reflection among Catholic devotees and aims to promote catechism among patrons.

“Korona at Pako” Lenten Exhibit invites mallgoers to a spiritual journey, recalling the significant scenes leading to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as well as Mary, the Holy Mother of God, his disciples, apostles, and some remarkable saints.

Instilling faith and spirituality, this is the second time the “Korona at Pako” Lenten Exhibit has been opened to the public. In 2023, the religious event drew devotees and crowds from the different towns inside and outside Bulacan as it marked its first exhibit in SM Center Pulilan. The exhibit will run until March 13.