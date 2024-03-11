International shipping industry: Death of crew in Gulf of Aden ‘unacceptable’

THE United States, United Kingdom and France have condemned the attack in the Gulf of Aden that killed two Filipino and one Vietnamese seafarers, while the international shipping industry expressed “deep concern” over the incident.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined the international call to end the conflict in the Middle East and for all parties to respect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

At least 15 Filipino crew members were on board the Barbados-flagged vessel when Houthis fired missile from Yemen across the Gulf of Aden.

Aside from the two Filipinos and one Vietnamese sailor, three Filipinos were also injured.

An Indian Navy ship in the area rescued the 13 Filipino seafarers and brought them to Djibouti. Eleven of the seafarers are flying to Manila on Tuesday, while two are still recovering in hospital.

The bodies of the two Filipino fatalities are still on the ship, as the ship owner is still trying to work on the recovery of their remains.

A Philippine Embassy team from Cairo went to Djibouti to assist the Filipino sailors, who were issued travel documents and cash aid $1,000 (P55,000) from the DFA Assistance to Nationals fund.

PBBM statement

“I joined the nation in offering our deepest sympathies to the families of the two Filipino seafarers who perished in the Houthi attack on True Confidence,” Marcos said in a statement.

He assured the public that the Philippine government is in constant contact with the families of the two fatalities.

“We will spare no effort in bringing their remains home,” he added.

He instructed the DFA, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help the seafarers and their families.

Unlike the US, UK and France, President Marcos did not condemn the attack but called for the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

The Houthi forces in Yemen are still holding hostage 25 seafarers of M/V Galaxy Leader including 17 Filipinos, and have been firing missiles at commercial vessels and navy ships in the Red Sea since November last year. The Houthis called these sympathy attacks in response to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza Strip.

“The Philippines joins global calls for the end to this conflict and for full respect for the principle of freedom of navigation,” President Marcos said.

International shipping joint call

NINE associations from the shipping industry worldwide expressed “deep concern” over the attack.

“The loss of life and injuries to civilian seafarers is completely unacceptable. Merchant vessels crewed by civilian seafarers transporting global trade have a right to innocent passage through the region without the threat of attack,” the industry shipping associations said in a joint statement.

It was issued by the Baltic and International Maritime Council (Bimco), International Chamber of Shipping, Cruise Lines International Association, International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (InterCargo), International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (Intertanko), International Marine Contractors Association (Imca), European Community Shipowners Association (Ecsa), InterManager, and Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

US, UK, France weigh in

WHITE House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the Houthi attacks “reckless” and “appalling.”

“These reckless attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have not only disrupted global trade and commerce but also taken the lives of international sea—seafarers simply doing their jobs,” Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron tweeted: “We condemn the Houthis’ reckless & indiscriminate attacks on global shipping & demand they stop. We will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and back our words with actions.”

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs also “strongly” condemned the lethal attack.

“Houthi attacks on international maritime traffic reached a new level. They must cease,” French Ambassador to Manila Marie Fontanel said.

Outpouring of sympathies

THE following are other statements of sympathy:

Japanese Ambassador to Manila Endo Kazuya: “Japan stands in solidarity. Our sincere condolences to the families of the two Filipino seafarers lost to a tragic missile attack. Deep respect for their commitment abroad. Japan is steadfast in partnering with to foster lasting peace and stability worldwide.”

Canadian Ambassador to Manila David Hartman: “The Embassy of Canada expresses our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.”

German Ambassador to Manila Andreas Pfaffernoschke: “Germany expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims. With the Philippines and all partners we aim to achieve a peaceful and enduring solution to this conflict.”

International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez: ““It is deeply saddening to follow the horrific reports of the casualties on the merchant vessel True Confidence, following an attack on the ship southwest of Aden, in Yemen. I extend my deepest condolences and those of the entire IMO family to the families of those who have lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who have been injured. Innocent seafarers should never become collateral victims. I want to thank the efforts of all ships in the area in assisting the vessel and particularly its crew. We all need to do more to protect seafarers.”

Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF): “We have consistently warned the international community and the maritime industry about the escalating risks faced by seafarers in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. Today, with profound sorrow, we see those warnings tragically confirmed.”

ITF Seafarers’ Section Chair David Heindel: “These brave seafarers embarked on their journeys with a commitment to connect nations, facilitate trade, and uphold the vital maritime industry. Their dedication to their profession was an embodiment of resilience and courage. The news of their untimely departure weighs heavily on all of us, and we stand together in mourning the immeasurable loss.”