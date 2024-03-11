House think tank: Wage bill may hurt, more than help

THE Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) has expressed reservations about the proposals to increase the minimum wage in the Philippines. While such measures may aim to improve living conditions, they could have severe detrimental effects on the nation’s economy and could jeopardize the jobs of 11.9 million low-skilled workers, it said.

In a policy brief, titled “Raising the minimum wage: How good intentions can lead to poor outcomes,” the CPBRD said that while proponents argue that such measures will uplift the living standards of ordinary Filipinos, ensure fair profit distribution, and enhance economic security among the working class, critics argue that the intended benefits are far removed from the expected impacts on the economy.

The policy brief was written by David Joseph Emmanuel Barua Yap Jr., Jhoanne E. Aquino, Rutcher M. Lacaza, and Edrei Udaundo.

The House think tank said traditional economic theories and empirical evidence suggest that arbitrary government-mandated wage hikes have the potential to increase unemployment, worsen living conditions for marginalized households, and impede skills development among low-skilled workers.

“A careful analysis of scientific literature suggests that enactment of HB 7871 or SB 2534 will imperil long-standing efforts to reduce poverty, tame inflation, bolster job generation, and

increase skill formation. Increasing the minimum wage will harm low-skilled workers, aggravate existing inflationary pressures, eliminate entry-level jobs, and stunt human capital accumulation, especially among the economically disadvantaged,” it said.

“Empirical evidence suggests that the socioeconomic risks associated with the proposed measures to increase the minimum wage are immense,” it added.

The CPBRD added that the bills may also contribute to inflationary pressures, as employers pass on higher labor costs to customers.

The policy brief also highlighted official labor data estimates indicating that a proposed P150 wage hike could jeopardize the jobs of 11.9 million low-skilled workers.

With this, it urged policymakers to consider the adverse effects of such distortionary policies, particularly on the most socioeconomically disadvantaged.

“Estimates from official labor data indicate that the proposed minimum wage legislation endangers the jobs of 11.9 million low-skilled workers and threatens to significantly increase inflationary pressure. The kindly intentions of these measures thus belie their potentially disastrous short-term and long-term effects on the Philippine economy,” it added.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Labor Force Survey (LFS), out of 47.1 million employed individuals, 7.3 million are categorized as minimum wage earners (MWEs).

The CPBRD said the proposed wage hike is projected to increase the number of MWEs to 11.9 million, with 6.2 million in the “formal economy.”

“Given that not all private employers have the capacity to absorb the labor costs of the proposed minimum wage hike, it can be argued that there are 11.9 million jobs that are at risk. While it is true that not all MWEs will be displaced, the MWEs working for firms that cannot afford the proposed minimum wage hike will be laid off sooner or later,” it added.

It said the estimated cost of retaining all MWEs under the new minimum wage regime is substantial, reaching approximately P309 billion in the first year. This, it said, could lead to a 15.5-percent increase in overall labor costs, contributing to a 4-percent rise in prices, with potential second-order inflationary effects.

Moreover, analysis of the data indicated that MWEs, predominantly young individuals aged 15 to 30 with low education levels, are at high risk of unemployment and underemployment.

It added that proposed legislation may exacerbate poverty in regions heavily reliant on minimum-wage jobs, such as BARMM, Caraga, Zamboanga, and Eastern Visayas.

It said the bills, if enacted, may further aggravate longstanding issues in the Philippine agricultural sector, contrary to intentions to boost agricultural productivity and food self-sufficiency.

“The kindly intentions of these measures thus belie their potentially disastrous short-term and long-term effects on the Philippine economy,” the CPBRD added.