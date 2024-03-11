High Roller Snatches Road To Triple Crown Stakes

Only sent off as the fifth choice, Lamberto “Jun” Almeda Jr.’s High Roller stole the thunder from his more favored rivals in bagging the 2024 Philracom Road to the Triple Crown last Sunday at the Metro Manila Turf Club.

The Minsk out of Lucky Nine bay filly bred by Almeda himself and trained by Quirino Rayat had to weave through traffic not finding racing room by the rail in the last 200m of the mile distance.

But when jockey Pablito Cabalejo found the gap he needed, the three-year-old responded by laying down big strides to overcome top choice Ghost and The Kiss and bag the win by a mere half a head.

The Kiss (Top Billing-Mary Todd) finished second with Ghost (He’s Had Enough-Smooth Charm) crossing the wire third and Added Haha (Brigand-Added Value) salvaging fourth.

The victory worth P600-thousand to the connections places High Roller on the sights of the bayang kareristaas a valid contender when the 2024 Philracom Triple Crown Series rolls along in the next couple of months.

Time of the race was 1:42.6 with clips of 25′-24′-24-28′.

In the Siete de Marso Special Invitational Race co-sponsored by noted horseman and Hall of Fame inductee Herminio “Hermie” Esguerra with the Philracom, longest shot Feet Bell made a charge for the win in the final stretch and outduelled Mahusayay and Carmela’s Love to bag the victory.

Coming off an impressive run in his last outing, the Bell Racing Stable bay three-year-old by Lemon Drop Title out of Footsteps trained by Wally Manalo and under the guidance of journeyman Mark Angelo Alvarez levelled up with about 100 meters left in the race after just keeping in step in third through most of the 1400m journey.

The clock stopped at 1:27.6 with quarters of 13′-23′-24-27′ for the distance.

During the post-race interview, Esguerra gave credit to Chairman Reli de Leon and the whole Philracom as he acknowledged the leaps and bounds that the industry has achieved after the pandemic.

He also noted the excitement the Philracom Group Based on Time brings to the betting public as most always non-favorites win. Thus giving the bayangkarerista jucier dividends. Furthermore, he said that the event will be held annually from now on.

Chairman Reli de Leon said, “First of all, I’d like to congratulate the winners of our two highlight events, winning in exciting fashion. And secondly, thank you to Mr. Hermie Esguerra for his involvement in today’s racing making it doubly enjoyable for the racing fans .”