GMA’s murder mystery series comes to Netflix

Turning up the heat on Netflix this March is the murder mystery drama Royal Blood.

The GMA Network series stars Dingdong Dantes, who makes his highly-anticipated return to the small screen. Far from the typical rags-to-riches story, the plot-driven drama is high on intrigue, tension and excitement.

Royal Blood follows the story of Napoy (Dingdong). the illegitimate son of a business tycoon who struggles to make ends meet as a motorcycle rider for himself and his daughter. Despite financial hardships, Napoleon manages to provide for his daughter with the support of his friends and neighbors.

His life takes an unexpected turn when his long-lost father, Gustavo, suddenly appears and tries to make up for his years of neglect. As Napoleon becomes part of his father’s wealthy family, he faces opposition from his half-siblings who consider him a threat to their inheritance. Things get complicated when his father is murdered, and he becomes the main suspect.

Determined to prove his innocence, Napoleon embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth behind his father’s death.

Royal Blood boasts a star-studded cast that includes Megan Young, Dion Ignacio, Mikael Daez, Lianne Valentin, and Rhian Ramos. Joining the action-packed drama as well is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, plus Benjie Paras and Arthur Solinap. Playing the rich patriarch and shrewd business tycoon Gustavo Royales is multi-awarded actor Tirso Cruz III.

Royal Blood is made possible under the supervision of GMA SVP for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, with Aloy Adlawan as creative director and Ricky Lee as content development consultant. Dominic Zapata directs the series through twists and surprises.

Royal Blood begins streaming on Netflix in APAC and Middle East regions on March 15. More information is available at www.gmanetwork.com.