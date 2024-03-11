Globe supports local creative economy with art collaborations

IN its commitment to nurture creativity and improve the lives of Filipinos, telecom giant Globe is once again collaborating for the 11th consecutive year with two of the Philippines’ most significant art events: Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park.

Support for these two events underscores Globe’s dedication to nurturing the creative economy and giving customers access to engaging and enjoyable experiences. It is part of the company’s broader commitment to support the arts, uplift Filipino talent, and enrich the country’s cultural fabric.

The recently concluded Art Fair Philippines, renowned for showcasing contemporary Philippine and international visual art, has become a platform for artists, galleries and collectors to come together.

Meanwhile, Art in the Park offers an open-air art fair environment, providing enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore and purchase affordable artworks from both emerging and established artists and galleries in a casual setting. Visitors can also enjoy live performances, public art installations, and various culinary delights.

At Art in the Park, Globe subscribers can expect quicker transactions with a dedicated cashier lane and relax at the Globe lounge. Both events will provide free WiFi accessible to all. “At Globe, we believe that beyond being a source of enjoyment, art has the ability to catalyze creativity, inspire ideation and offer avenues for self-discovery and self-expression,” said Pia Gonzalez-Colby, Globe chief marketing officer.

Globe invites customers and art enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in the vibrancy of the Philippine art scene at Art in the Park on March 17, 2024, at the Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo, Makati. Meanwhile, Art Fair Philippines was held in mid February at The Link, Ayala Center, Makati.