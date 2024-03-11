foodpanda logistics marks women’s month with livelihood program for Ka-panda ladies

foodpanda logistics is celebrating Women’s Month by granting livelihood training and packages for women from their Ka-panda delivery fleet.

The program was officially launched during International Women’s Day and is dubbed as Ka-pandaBIZ: Women on Wheels (WoW). The beneficiaries were selected to undergo training to start their own small business and receive a business capital worth Php 100,000.

Ron Sanders, Rider Experience Lead of foodpanda logistics Philippines, emphasized the importance of supporting their delivery partners, particularly women Ka-pandas, towards success and improved livelihoods.

Sanders revealed that this focus has yielded tangible results, as evidenced by the threefold increase in the number of women within the expanding fleet of foodpanda logistics delivery partners as of 2023.

“With Ka-pandaBIZ: WoW, we are not just celebrating women, we are actively working to enhance their productivity, income, and living standards,” he remarked, highlighting the program’s commitment to inclusive business practices and women’s empowerment.

The beneficiaries will undergo online training sessions, mentoring, on-ground retail store visits, and catch-ups with mentors to be spearheaded by foodpanda logistics’ official partner organization, HAPINOY.

Hapinoy’s Mark Ruiz shared that this initiative will be anchored under their training and mentoring program, HapiSkwela, designed for sari-sari store owners. This program provides education, business tools, personal development training, and values formation. “Learning from all these aspects will serve as the foundation of their journey as happy, growth-oriented, and socially responsible microentrepreneurs,” he explained.

Ruiz added that they are delighted to be chosen as a partner in this endeavor. “foodpanda logistics shares our commitment to upskilling and providing sustainable livelihood to these women.”

Supporting livelihood for women as Ka-panda delivery partners

According to the November 2023 Labor Force Survey (LFS), there has been a decrease in the participation of women in the labor force this year, dropping from 57.8% to 55.4%. Factors such as family responsibilities, schooling, and age-related considerations have influenced this decline, resulting in a lower participation rate compared to men, which stands at 75%.

In response, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has set a target under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) to increase female labor force participation from 2023 to 2028 by creating more economic opportunities for women.

Acknowledging this disparity, Sanders emphasized the significance of offering equal opportunities for women to become part of their delivery fleet. “We extend a warm invitation to all women interested in working as delivery partners at foodpanda logistics, and we’re fully committed to supporting and guiding them every step of the way,” he affirmed.

Ka-pandaBIZ: a livelihood program for Ka-pandas

The Ka-pandaBIZ: WoW initiative is an integral component of foodpanda logistics’ broader livelihood program, Ka-pandaBIZ, designed to empower delivery partners and their families through sustainable economic opportunities.

Three Ka-pandas have successfully graduated from the Ka-pandaBIZ program, receiving startup capital and comprehensive business training for their sari-sari stores. They graduated last year after an extensive training, where they acquired skills in various business management areas, including store setup, financial management, product marketing, and business expansion.

“Similiar to these Ka-pandas who have also undergone an extensive training curriculum, these women are poised to become thriving micro-entrepreneurs, and we hope they will also drive positive change within their communities,” Sanders said.