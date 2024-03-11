EXPLORING LAGUNA’S BOUNTY | Anilag Festival highlights economic contributions and cultural riches

ATHER the harvests and cultural floats! Begin the fluvial parade! Enliven the days with art shows and contests, exhibits, car and motor shows, entertainment and cultural shows, art competitions, talent competitions, cook fests, live bands! Brighten the night with fireworks displays and more! It’s time for the Anilag Festival!

Since 2004, in the month of March, the entire province of Laguna—it’s 24 municipalities and six cities—celebrate this week-long cultural and harvest celebration that stands for “Ani ng Laguna,” better known as Anilag, the “mother of all festivals” in Laguna.

The streetdancing competition has always been a staple at the Anilag Festival

The Anilag Festival remains a catalyst for uplifting various local communities, including artisans, farmers, fisherfolks, and businesses that foster prosperity through the abundant harvests the province proudly boasts.

It is a time for bountiful harvests—from agricultural crops and products to abundant tourist destinations, rich culture and heritage—all brought about by Laguna folk that have significantly contributed to the province’s economy.

Gov. Ramil Hernandez and Cong. Ruth Hernandez hand out certificates of participation

“We believe that through the years, the Anilag Festival has become more inclusive and diverse, as seen in the various events and activities encompassing all cultural and social sectors in Laguna,” Provincial Governor Ramil Hernandez told the BusinessMirror.

HISTORY OF ANILAG

Hernandez believes that this expansion has allowed people from different backgrounds to come together, celebrate diversity and foster a sense of unity and understanding.

Ginoo and Binibining Laguna 2023 grand winners

He emphasized that the Anilag Festival serves as a pivotal enabler for community involvement and pride by nurturing social unity, celebrating diversity, preserving local heritage, empowering individuals, fostering economic development, and encouraging civic engagement.

Now on its 15th year, the festival began under the leadership of former Laguna Governor Teresita “Ningning” Lazaro. In 2011, during the administration of former actor and Gov. Emilio Ramon “ER” Ejercito, the festival underwent a name change and was known as “La Laguna Festival” or the Festival of Life.

The Laguna Gay Queen competition has always been a crowd favorite

In 2014, during the first term of current Laguna Gov. Hernandez, the name of the festival reverted back to “Anilag,” owing to the long historical tradition of the Anilag Festival.

Hernandez said that organizing festivals plays a crucial role in shaping the economic outlook of the province. “These events not only draw tourists but also boost local economies, fostering job opportunities as it generates income for businesses, thereby supporting small-scale industries.”

Mr. Laguna 2023 grand winners

BEST OF LAGUNA

The Anilag Festival spans eight days, allowing ample time for visitors to explore and appreciate the diverse cultural and economic contributions of each participating locality.

A key component of this year’s celebration is the Trade Fair Booth competition, showcasing the unique offerings of all the towns and cities in Laguna.

The governor showcasing his skills during the invitational practical shooting event held at the Laguna Sports Complex firing range

This event provides an opportunity for every town and city in the province to exhibit their local products, present their tourist attractions, as well as their rich history and heritage.

“If you’ve been to the Anilag Festival you will get that satisfaction of having toured the whole of Laguna just by visiting the trade fair booths,” Gov. Hernandez said.

The landfloat entry of Santa Cruz

“All these aspects are of great pride to Lagunenses which visitors will get to experience when they visit the Anilag Festival. Hopefully through the festival, tourists can also be convinced to visit some of our well-known tourist attractions in Laguna, especially in the 3rd and 4th districts which are known for their camping and glamping sites,” said Laguna Provincial Administrator Atty. Dulce H. Rebanal.

CULTURE & TRADITIONS

Congresswoman Ruth Mariano-Hernandez told the BusinessMirror that the construction of these booths has involved a significant amount of craftsmanship, hard work, and dedication.

A CALESA FOR TWO. Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez shares light moments with Cong. Ruth Mariano Hernandez aboard a festive calls

“We would like to believe that the Anilag Festival is different from other festivals because of the many activities that tourists and locals can enjoy for one whole week. There is not a dull moment, from day one to the last day, guests are assured to have a fun and festive time,” Rep. Hernandez said.

Adding to the vibrant lineup of activities, the Anilag Festival showcases highly anticipated land float and street dancing competitions, drawing large crowds eager to witness the essence of each municipality and city in Laguna.

Municipality of Pagsanjan’s landfloat with the entry of Santa Cruz diwatas and bankeros as part of their design

“Majority of the festival’s events focus on Laguna’s culture and traditions. This is evident in activities such as street dancing and cultural performances, wherein performers are dressed up in traditional costumes and props that highlight scenes from their town’s history, folklore, and everyday life,” said Anilag Festival Organizer Pam Peters.

Moreover, the festival features prestigious pageants such as the Ginoo and Binibining Laguna, providing a platform for titleholders to pursue opportunities in national and international pageants, as well as modeling.

Mr. Laguna 2023 Jonathan de Leon from Rizal, with Pam Peters, Anilag Festival Events and Program chair (left) and Laguna Vice Governor Atty. Karen Agapay

Highlighting the talents of Lagunenses across various fields likewise include fashion design, hair and makeup artistry, singing, dancing, songwriting, and more.

PARTNERING WITH BUSINESS

“We have also partnered with businesses for sponsorship opportunities where they can expect visibility and recognition throughout the festival through branding opportunities, signage, and promotional materials associated with the festival,” expounded Rebanal.

Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez delivers his welcome speech during the People’s Night Extreme event at the Capitol Grounds

Local businesses were given the opportunity to join as vendors or exhibitors at the festival, where they can showcase and sell their products or services.

One of the festival’s events is the “Hapag Kainan,” which features heirloom recipes from some of the oldest families in Laguna. Attendees can savor and enjoy the province’s culinary delights.

Laguna Gay Queen and Lesbian King winners

Another notable event is the “Fish-tahan sa Laguna,” which takes pride in the ayungin, one of the most prized freshwater fishes in the country and is native to Laguna de Bay.

An installation art, organized by the Field Agricultural Services Office (FAES) will showcase “Fish-tahan sa Laguna.”

Streetdancing competition winners rejoice as their names are called

Rep. Hernandez emphasized that the events are carefully planned to align with the pillars of the Love Laguna tourism campaign—encompassing themes like Love Food, Love Shopping, Love Nature, Love Adventure, Love Culture, and Love People.

SECURITY AND SAFETY

The Provincial Government has created a security and safety management plan through the Peace and Order office, which they have been putting into practice ever since they began celebrating Anilag following the pandemic.

Mr. and Mrs. Laguna winners

“Planning for the Anilag Festival usually takes months of meetings and entails a coming together of minds to ensure that we will be able to provide an unforgettable and memorable experience for our visitors,” Festival Organizer Pam Peters said.

According to Peters, a post-event evaluation is conducted a few months after the previous festival, with emphasis on what went well and aspects that could still be improved.

“This we believe helps greatly in providing valuable insights on how we can improve on the next Anilag Festival,” she said. “A list of events is created and presented to the governor for approval. The real fun begins once the Governor has approved the schedule of events. Preparing the budget, devising event logistics, organizing meetings, and searching for suppliers are all done in the months before the next festival.”

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

During the Anilag Festival, there is the surge in visitors that in the past has led to traffic congestion and a shortage of parking spaces.

This year, festival organizers assured that effective planning and collaboration with the local traffic management office and key local government units have been established. A well thought out traffic management plan has been put in place.

Peters mentioned that they have enlisted nearby establishments and private properties to offer their parking facilities to visitors, thus alleviating the parking shortage in and around the capitol compound.

Administrator Rebanal stated that they had enlisted the assistance of several uniformed officials in the province—Philippine Army, Army reservists, and the Philippine National Police—to guarantee the safety and security of the attendees of Anilag.

Provincial security personnel and barangay tanods will also be stationed in key locations within and surrounding the festival venue to address safety and security concerns.

ECONOMIC RIPPLE EFFECT

Gov. Hernandez said that on the whole, the Anilag Festival is designed to boost the development arc of Laguna. It aims to further boost the province’s tourism industry and provide support for local Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

Home to various export processing zones and high-end residential developments, Laguna emerged as the largest provincial economy in 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Laguna’s provincial product reached P990.69 billion, contributing five percent to the country’s GDP with a size of P19.94 trillion in 2022, the PSA said.

Findings from the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) of CALABARZON revealed that in 2021, Laguna contributed 33.8 percent to the region’s economy, emerging as the leading contributor among the provinces.

For her part, Rep. Hernandez said the Anilag festival plays a role in promoting Laguna products throughout the year, collaborating with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Officers (LEDIPO).

“We also make it a point to hire contractors, suppliers, as well as talents and artists from Laguna to help them earn for their businesses and professions,” she added.

Hernandez mentioned that the surge in festival attendees contributes to increased economic activity in the hospitality industry. This creates openings for hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops, tourist destinations, and transportation services.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) said the tourism industry in CALABARZON completely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and thrived in 2023 which contributed to the Region’s sustained economic growth.

In Laguna, the Anilag Festival has translated to investments in tourism-related infrastructure projects. According to Rep. Hernandez, these projects involve the enhancement of festival grounds.

“These improvements we believe not only enhance the tourists’ festival experience but more so leave a lasting legacy of improved infrastructure for the benefit of the people,” she said.

TOURISM AND ECONOMIC GROWTH

“With strategic marketing efforts and continued investments in promoting the festival regionally, nationally and internationally, Anilag Festival I believe has the potential to be a powerful tourism magnet for the province,” Rep. Hernandez remarked.

Increasing public awareness on the Anilag festival translate to more tourists coming to Laguna, leading to a further rise in tourist arrivals and longer stays in the province.

The festival’s growing popularity, as seen in past celebrations, has created a demand for venues and accommodations, presenting investment opportunities in the province.

“By capitalizing on its unique strengths and continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of tourists and locals alike, the Anilag Festival can leave a lasting legacy of prosperity and cultural enrichment for generations to come,” Gov. Hernandez concluded. Anilag Festival 2024 will be held from March 10-17. Events will begin at the Provincial Capitol Grounds and the Laguna Sports Complex.