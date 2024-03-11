DTI preps public hearings on bigger senior discount

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is asking the general public, including stakeholders and retailers, to review the draft guidelines on increasing special discounts to senior citizens (SCs) and persons with disability (PWD) from P65 per week to P125 per week, or a total of P500 per month.

“That is to allow or stakeholders including the retailers and general public to review it so we can schedule the public consultation next week; so when we have that public consultation…we will collate all the comments and try to reconcile everything,” Amanda F. Nograles, Assistant Secretary for DTI’s Consumer Protection Group (CPG) told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

Nograles said the implementing agencies of this Joint Administrative Order (JAO)—the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Energy (DOE)— are targeting to sign the new set of rules before end of March, after which the rules would then take effect immediately.

The draft JAO, which was published on DTI’s website on March 6, states that “Given the current inflation rate, it is relevant that the special discounts to SCs and PWDs on their purchase of [basic necessities and prime commodities] BNPCs shall be for a maximum of P125 per week without carryover of the unused amount.”

House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez earlier sought a hike in the 5-percent discount that seniors and PWDs enjoy each week on groceries, currently capped at a total purchase value per year of P1,500, or a weekly discount of P65. He said this is “no longer appropriate” given the increasing cost of living. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/09/increase-in-grocery-discounts-for-elderly-and-pwds-to-start-in-march-says-speaker/)

The draft Order also listed the basic necessities and prime commodities to be covered by the special discounts for senior citizens and PWDs.

Basic necessities, defined by the guidelines as “goods that are vital to the needs of consumers for their sustenance and existence, include all kinds and variants of rice [except imported specialty rice]; all kinds and variants of corn; all kinds of locally produced bread; all locally produced fresh, dried, and canned fish and other marine products [including those frozen, and in various modes of packaging].”

More basic goods that could be discounted include all locally produced fresh pork, beef, and poultry meat (except premium grade); all fresh chicken and duck eggs; Locally manufactured potable water in bottles and containers regardless of size; fresh and processed milk (excluding foods for special medical purposes ); fresh vegetables including root crops; fresh fruits; locally manufactured instant noodles; locally produced coffee (only whole beans, ground beans, instant up to three main ingredients).

Sugar (only muscovado, brown, washed, and refined); Cooking oil (only coconut oil, palm oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and vegetable oil); locally sourced and manufactured salt; locally manufactured laundry and detergent soap; locally produced firewood; locally manufactured charcoal; All kinds of candles (except scented); household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with a net content of not more than11 kilograms (only once every five months) bought from LPG dealers, and kerosene, not more than two liters per month, are also included in the list of basic necessities which can be subject to a discount.

Prime commodities, or “goods that are not considered as basic necessities but are essential to consumers” that may be subject to a discount include: all kinds of flour; all locally manufactured dried, processed, and canned pork, beef, and poultry meat; all kinds of locally manufactured dairy products; all kinds of onions and garlic; locally manufactured vinegar, patis, and soy sauce (except spiced).

All kinds of toilet or bath soap; fertilizer; pesticides; herbicides; poultry feeds, livestock feeds, and fishery feeds; veterinary products; paper, school supplies; nipa shingle; sawali; cement, clinker GI sheets; hollow blocks; plywood; plyboard; construction nails; batteries (excluding for mobile, laptop and automotive); electrical supplies and light bulbs and steel wires are on the list of prime commodities which could be subject to a discount.

The CPG official noted that some supermarket stakeholders have expressed their concern on the issue of “tax treatment” on the 5 percent special discount on basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs).

Nograles explained that while the 20 percent senior citizen discount for restaurants and services should be treated as tax deduction, she noted that Republic Act No. 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 is “silent” with respect to special discounts on BNPCs.

However, she said the issue of tax payment is within the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) mandate. Nograles said the DTI already wrote to BIR regarding this concern of stakeholders.

The 5-percent special discount for BNPCs is distinct from the 20-percent regular discount which covers different goods and services, pursuant to RA 9994 and RA 10754.

The registration link for the public consultation is at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeuoDtYq3Rzr-0p1u7zvXO4kzjgqazLoWuqsi4QTkOJPdAvfw/viewform