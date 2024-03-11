DOTr: Miaa workers won’t lose jobs amid Naia rehab

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime Bautista allayed fears among Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) personnel, assuring them that no one will lose their job amid the modernization and privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

He emphasized that the government is committed to safeguarding the welfare of airport employees amidst the impending changes.

Currently, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is finalizing arrangements with San Miguel Corp.-led consortium SMC-SAP Inc. for the takeover of the operations and maintenance of the Naia.

“Part of the concession agreement is for the concessionaire to offer positions to existing employees of Manila International Airport Authority,” he assured.

Bautista said the incoming concessionaire is bound to prioritize hiring current employees, particularly those engaged in operations. However, he clarified that even personnel not directly involved in operations will have a place within the agency.

“If you believe you have a particular skill-set necessary to keep this airport functioning, you have no reason to be anxious,” he said, addressing concerns among employees regarding their future roles within the restructured framework.

As part of the modernization strategy, Miaa will shift its focus to regulatory functions, while the concessionaire will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations and maintenance of Naia.

Bautista emphasized that this transition aims to align Naia with global aviation standards, positioning it as a premier gateway for international travelers.

“We need to reverse Naia’s world’s worst airport repute. That needs to happen fast. Make sure you have the right morals and values when the transition starts,” he said.

Last month, the DOTr issued the notice of award for the P170.6-billion Naia Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal to SMC-SAP.

SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium is composed of San Miguel Corp., RMN Asian Logistics, RLW Aviation, and Incheon International Airport Corp.

The consortium won the deal, after it submitted the best bid during the public auction, offering a government share in revenues of 82.16 percent.

The Naia PPP project seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MPPA.

The concession was initially set for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

The concession agreement is set to be signed on or before March 16 or 30 days after the notice of award was sent to the consortium.