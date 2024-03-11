BSP warns vs fake info on dollar ‘replacement’

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) advised the public that it has not issued any directive that US dollar “[bank]notes with stamps (money changer) will only be accepted until March 12” or any specified date this year.

The central bank warned the public to be vigilant against bogus information, especially those found in online chat groups and entities that “misrepresent the BSP.”

The BSP also clarified that it does not accept requests for exchange or replacement of foreign currencies to Philippine Peso.

“BSP’s mandate is limited to the exchange of Philippine currency to Philippine banknotes and coins of any other denomination,” BSP stressed.

For the exchange or replacement of foreign currencies, the public is advised to visit BSP-supervised financial institutions, such as banks and Money Service Businesses.

As of March 7 there are 475 banks and as of December 2022, some 7,584 MSBs nationwide that are supervised by the BSP. These institutions are engaged in money changing or foreign exchange dealing.

For more information on the US currency, the BSP said the public is encouraged to visit the U.S. Currency Education Program webpage.

The website contains news and other information about the US dollar, including those pertaining to currency authentication.

The Philippine peso strengthened to 55.57 against the US dollar, a Philippine News Agency (PNA) report last Friday read adding the local tender “gained by 0.25 from Thursday’s closing at 55.82 to the greenback.”

The local currency kicked off at 55.82 against the previous day’s opening at 55.77, the state-run news site’s article continued. “The currency pair traded from a low of 55.57 to a high of 55.87, bringing this day’s average level to 55.76 to a dollar.”