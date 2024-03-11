BSP: Reviving Interest Rate Swaps to deepen markets

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plans to revive the Interest Rate Swaps (IRS) market to help deepen the capital markets.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters he aims to revive the IRS market within his term. He said this could lead to the creation of a swaps curve.

A swaps curve, he said, can be a good benchmark to use to price corporate bonds and mortgages. “We used to do swaps quite a bit, but somehow they disappeared. So I would like to revive the swaps market, the IRS markets, and insist on market making at least the five-year maturity, which is the sweet spot for foreclosures,” Remolona said in a recent forum.

Remolona said this revival of the swaps curve is part of his three wishes for the country’s capital markets.

The other two are: to open the corporate bank bond market to single A or even triple B issuances; and for the country to join the global shift to equity index in the emerging market bond Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Unionbank Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion told BusinessMirror said hedging activity opportunities will benefit traders and investors in terms of having options.

Asuncion said efforts by the BSP to deepen the capital markets means the country’s financial markets are maturing. This could also deepen the investment appetite and capacity in the country.

“If there are opportunities [initiatives] to expand and grow our financial markets, then why not push for it and see how the market can take advantage,” Asuncion said.

Last year, Remolona cited a need to deepen the capital market to create a “spare tire” for the country.

This is based on the recommendations of former US Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1999 regarding the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, when he said a “spare tire” could have cushioned the impact of the crisis.

Efforts to deepen the capital markets have been under way in the region. In terms of the stock market and corporate bond market as a percentage of GDP in 2022, the Philippines is trailing its Asean counterparts except for Indonesia.

Based on his presentation at the Capital Market Development Council, Remolona said deepening the capital market means opening the corporate bond market to single-A and triple-B borrowers.

Currently, Remolona said the country’s corporate bond market consisted of triple-A or double-A. Single-A bonds account for the smallest share. This could be termed as a “Lake Wobegon corporate bond market.”