‘Bong’ Go aids typhoon victims in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occ.

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go is seeking to muster continuous support for disaster-affected communities as his Malasakit Team provided aid to recovering Typhoon Paeng victims in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental on Thursday, March 7.

“While we have made significant strides in providing immediate aid, the road to recovery for the families affected by natural disasters is long and fraught with challenges,” Go stated.

“I appeal to our kababayans, businesses, and fellow lawmakers to join hands in offering continued support to help ensure no one gets left behind towards recovery,” he added.

To further strengthen approaches amidst natural disasters, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. 188, advocating for creating a Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposal underscores the need for a dedicated and cohesive approach to managing disasters.

Held at the municipal gymnasium in Brgy. Caburan Small and barangay hall in Brgy. Balangonan, the Malasakit Team aided a total of 131 families affected by the typhoon with snacks, shirts, facemasks, vitamins, basketball and volleyball, keychains, calendars, and burgers. Select recipients received shoes, a watch, and a phone.

Through Go’s initiative, qualified beneficiaries also received housing assistance from the National Housing Authority through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

“Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng bagyo, sunog o anumang sakuna, na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan,” Go said in a video message.

“Sa pamamagitan nito, hindi lamang natin sila tinutulungan na magkaroon ulit ng maayos na masisilungan, kundi binibigyan din natin sila ng bagong pag-asa,” he added.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go then reminded the beneficiaries to look after their health.

Known as Mr. Malasakit, Go encouraged patients to avail of the services of any of the Malasakit Centers in the region if they need assistance with their hospital expenses located at Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City, and Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital.

Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go primarily authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including three in Davao Occidental.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also committed to helping boost the province’s economic development by supporting several initiatives, such as the construction of a multipurpose building and cold storage facility in Don Marcelino; construction of a water system, evacuation center and road rehabilitation in Jose Abad Santos; and construction of an indoor sports building and road improvements in Malita.