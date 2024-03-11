Belen, Disquitado vital cog in NU last week

National University dominated in the third week of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 volleyball tournaments — with both of their men’s and women’s teams sweeping their pair of games in that span — with Bella Belen and Jade Disquitado leading the way.

The former was vital in the Norman Miguel-mentored team’s victories, putting up 19 points, 19 digs, and 11 excellent receptions against Far Eastern University, and 11 markers, 10 digs, and five receptions against the University of the East.

These numbers resulted in Belen earning the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week award presented by San Miguel Corporation for the period March 4 to March 10, but what made her even happier was how her teammates also stood out in their triumphs.

“We’re really happy because everybody contributed,” the Season 84 MVP and Rookie of the Year said, whose squad just won five straight games.

Belen bested De La Salle University star Angel Canino, University Sto. Tomas prized-rookie Angge Poyos, and FEU standout Gerz Petallo for the weekly honor deliberated by the college scribes who regularly cover the beat, and is supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Meanwhile, Disquitado was just as indispensable as Belen in the Bulldogs’ own five-game winning streak.

The 2023 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference Finals MVP shone in NU’s win against the FEU Tamaraws last Wednesday, handing out a career-best 29-point game as well as 23 receptions. He followed it up with 15 markers, four receptions, and two digs against UE on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter, however, deflected all the credit to his coach Dante Alinsunirin and his fellow Bulldogs.